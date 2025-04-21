Partners Coffee Launches At All Fresh Thyme Market Locations Nationwide

This strategic launch introduces Partners Coffee to new customers as the brand's first major retail location in eight key markets: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Post this

Brooklyn – An easy-drinking, medium roast with notes of milk chocolate, toffee and dried fruit

– An easy-drinking, medium roast with notes of milk chocolate, toffee and dried fruit Flatiron – A best-selling medium roast classic with notes of dark chocolate, praline and dates

Manhattan – A smooth dark roast with notes of baker's chocolate, caramel and maple syrup

– A smooth dark roast with notes of baker's chocolate, caramel and maple syrup El Ramo, Colombia – A bright-yet-delicate light roast single origin with floral aromatics and notes of French cream and vanilla

This strategic launch introduces Partners Coffee to new customers as the brand's first major retail location in eight key markets: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Wisconsin.

Beyond solidifying Partners Coffee's presence in the Midwest, this launch opens a new channel of distribution through KeHE's Bloomington, Indiana distribution center. This builds on years of successful growth in the Northeast region and represents the brand's first major natural grocery partner in the Midwest. It also lays the foundation for future growth across the KeHE network.

"We're excited to make our Midwest grocery debut with Fresh Thyme Market. Not only are we joining a retailer that shares our core values of quality and community, but we're also strengthening our distribution footprint with KeHE," said Raina Roberts, Business Development Director at Partners Coffee. "This new placement marks a significant milestone for Partners Coffee's continued expansion in the natural grocery channel, in addition to our long-lasting and successful relationship with Whole Foods Market in the Northeast region. Fresh Thyme is a perfect fit for our values, and we're excited to share our passion for specialty coffee with more people through this partnership."

Partners Coffee is available nationwide at select retailers, cafes, and online at partnerscoffee.com, where customers can shop small-batch coffees, teas, gear, and subscriptions.

For media inquiries, samples, or to request interviews, please contact: [email protected]

About Partners Coffee

Partners Coffee is a small batch coffee roaster founded in Brooklyn, New York. As roasters and baristas with an unwavering commitment to sourcing and roasting quality coffee, they believe that each coffee tells a story, and they seek to share that in every cup.

Co-owners Adam Boyd and Amber Jacobsen opened the flagship cafe and roastery in 2012 on a then-deserted stretch of North 6th Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The shop quickly became the unofficial clubhouse for the burgeoning neighborhood, allowing the company to thoughtfully expand into new boroughs, verticals, and retailers.

Today, Partners has five beloved New York City neighborhood cafes, a robust, nationwide e-commerce presence at partnerscoffee.com – which includes a dynamic coffee subscription program, a line of premium teas, cold brew options, coffee gear and supplies, and much more – plus an expansive wholesale program with clients such as Whole Foods, Little Ruby's, PlantShed, Google, and more.

After over a decade in business and years spent forging close relationships with farmers, producers, baristas, roasters, fellow small businesses, and customers, Partners Coffee has become synonymous with high quality, accessible specialty coffee.

Media Contact

Casey O'Brien, Partners Coffee, 1 6313771631, [email protected], partnerscoffee.com

SOURCE Partners Coffee