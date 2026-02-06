Partners Coffee Opens "Bedford," a Heritage Williamsburg Café Rooted in Coffee Craft and Conversation

"Bedford is an important milestone for us. It harkens back to our Williamsburg beginnings, with a determined focus on creating a more comfortable, smaller-format space for guests to slow down, unwind, and connect over exceptional coffee," said Amber Jacobsen, Co-Founder. Post this

"As we've grown across cafes, grocery, and direct-to-consumer, we've seen how much people want a deeper understanding of the coffee they're drinking," said Amber Jacobsen, Co-Founder. "Bedford is an important milestone for us. It harkens back to our Williamsburg beginnings, with a determined focus on creating a more comfortable, smaller-format space for guests to slow down, unwind, and connect over exceptional coffee."

Bedford is the most coffee-focused cafe Partners has created to date. The single origin menu is more expansive than at any other location, featuring first releases, exclusive offerings curated by the Partners' roasting team, and coffees like Suke Quto from Guji, Ethiopia, recently named a finalist in the Good Food Awards.

An expanded kitchen allows the team to prepare classic brunch staples in a counter service format. Food highlights include Col's Big Breakfast (2 sunny-side-up eggs, smoked bacon, avocado, crispy potatoes, roasted tomatoes, sourdough toast, and unlimited refills of classic drip coffee), Buttermilk Pancakes (triple-stack buttermilk pancakes, whipped cream, strawberries), among others.

The specialty beverage program highlights espresso drinks, seasonal coffees, cold brew, matcha and chai from Dona, alongside house-made smoothies like the Cold Brew Protein (cold brew concentrate, banana, almond butter, cinnamon, plant-based protein powder) developed in collaboration with local wellness brand Gainful.

While designing the space, the team uncovered a photograph by local photographer Anders Goldfarb of Belinda's Lounge, which occupied the space in the 1980s. The photo became a central part of the design, paying homage to the building's past. A focal point is the bar, crafted from a single curved slab of Italian Calacatta Gold marble, paired with warm wood, brass accents, and hand-sewn leather cushions. Partners collaborated with local artist Will Van Zee on a gold-leaf entryway, hand-painted signage, and a striking mural visible from Bedford Avenue and North 9th Street.

The coffee program is supported by industry-leading brewing equipment including a Modbar 2.0, a dedicated pour-over station centered around the Weber Workshops EG-1 grinder chosen for its ability to highlight clarity and sweetness, two Mahlkönig E80 GBW grinders, one Mahlkönig E65 GBW grinder, and an EK43.

"We're able to respond to the demand we've seen for more coffee education and conversation," said Cary Wong, Director of Coffee. "The equipment and the pace of service allow us to slow down and truly showcase the coffees and the people behind them." Cary and Partners' Green Coffee Buyer Samuel Klein, will host quarterly tastings focused on education, sourcing, and traceability.

A new mobile app supports this focus on hospitality by allowing guests to order ahead, earn and redeem loyalty points, and shop whole bean coffee with ease. By streamlining transactions, the app keeps the emphasis on conversation, coffee education, and time spent with baristas rather than time spent waiting in line.

Bedford opens Friday, February 6 and will be open daily from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM at the corner of Bedford Avenue and North 9th Street in Williamsburg. In addition to its Williamsburg locations (145 Bedford Avenue and 125 N 6th Street), Partners operates neighborhood cafes in Long Island City (26-25 Jackson Avenue) and the West Village (44 Charles Street) and a roastery in Bushwick. For additional information about the cafes and Partners' offerings, please visit partnerscoffee.com.

About Partners Coffee

Partners Coffee is a small batch coffee roaster founded in Brooklyn, New York. As roasters and baristas with an unwavering commitment to sourcing and roasting quality coffee, they believe that each coffee tells a story, and they seek to share that in every cup. Co-owners Adam Boyd and Amber Jacobsen opened the flagship cafe and roastery in 2012 on a then-deserted stretch of North 6th Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The shop quickly became the unofficial clubhouse for the burgeoning neighborhood, allowing the company to thoughtfully expand into new boroughs, verticals, and retailers.

After over a decade in business and years spent forging close relationships with farmers, producers, baristas, roasters, fellow small businesses, and customers, Partners Coffee has become synonymous with high quality, accessible specialty coffee.

Media Contact

Casey O'Brien, Partners Coffee, 1 6313771631, [email protected]

SOURCE Partners Coffee