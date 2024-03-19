Partnership Between AltaPointe Health and the Mobile Police Department Revolutionizes Response to Mental Health Crises

With iPads installed in patrol vehicles, officers can instantly connect individuals in a crisis with clinicians at AltaPointe. This immediate access allows for timely interventions, de-escalation of situations, and appropriate referrals for treatment or follow-up appointments. Post this

Moreover, technology plays a crucial role in training initiatives. Virtual reality equipment enables officers to engage in realistic scenarios simulating mental health crises, effectively enhancing their skills in managing such situations.

The overarching goal of this program is to enhance public safety, reduce law enforcement response to non-violent mental health crises, increase clinical response, and ensure immediate access to treatment during crises. By achieving these objectives, the partnership aims to reduce officers' time on behavioral health calls, minimize unnecessary arrests, and provide greater access to services for individuals in need.

"AltaPointe's Behavioral Health Crisis Center serves as a vital resource, offering immediate treatment and observation for individuals experiencing crises. By diverting individuals from arrests and unnecessary emergency department visits, the crisis center ensures that resources are efficiently allocated, allowing law enforcement and medical personnel to focus on their respective areas of expertise," Dr. Gipson said.

Ultimately, this collaborative effort between AltaPointe and MPD enhances community safety and ensures that individuals in crisis receive the proper assistance at the right time, ultimately leading to better outcomes and a more compassionate approach to mental health care in the community.

Cpl. Nathaniel McCarty with the Mobile Police Department said, "One of the biggest things the department has been dealing with is responding to people with mental health crises and making sure that we do it the right way."

Mobile Police say from October 2023 to December 2023, there were 574 mental health calls. Of those calls, 326 were responded to by a trained officer; of those calls responded to, 269 (83%) were resolved on the scene. McCarty attributes this success to officers' ongoing training with mental health professionals.

"Those numbers show that we are going in the right direction," Cpl. McCarty said. "Through the transformative power of technology and our partnership with AltaPointe Health, we're equipping our officers with the tools needed to respond to mental health crisis calls with greater precision, empathy, and effectiveness, ensuring safer outcomes for both individuals in distress and our communities as a whole."

AltaPointe Health is an extensive healthcare system that provides behavioral and primary healthcare. It provides more than 1 million services to 45,000 patients across Alabama each year. A national leader in behavioral health for more than 60 years, AltaPointe expanded its service array in 2018 to include primary care. J. Tuerk Schlesinger is its chief executive officer.

April Douglas, AltaPointe Health, (251) 544-4639, altapointe.org

