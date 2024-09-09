Partnership Empowers University Students with Real-World Skills in Generative AI and Rapid App Development

"To prepare students for future opportunities, it's important we put these powerful tools in their hands and show them that they can shape that future, too." - North Light AI Co-Founder & President, Andrew Mitchell Post this

Empowering the Next Generation of AI Innovators

The partnership leverages Buzzy's cutting-edge no-code platform, which transforms ideas into fully functional web and native (iOS and Android) applications within minutes. By integrating AI, enhancing designs with Figma, and extending with code as needed, this synergy creates a powerful learning environment where students can:

Transform concepts into working applications using plain descriptive text

Gain practical experience with state-of-the-art generative AI technology

Develop crucial skills in rapid prototyping and iterative development

"The goal of our student-focused AI Innovation Lab is to empower students with incredible cutting-edge tools like Buzzy," North Light AI President and Co-Founder, Andrew Mitchell, said. "To prepare students for future opportunities, it's important we put these powerful tools in their hands and show them that they can shape that future, too."

For instance, students might use Buzzy to rapidly prototype an AI-powered application for customer service, learning how to fine-tune prompts and integrate AI responses into a user-friendly interface...all without writing a single line of code.

This partnership offers significant benefits for both North Light AI and Buzzy. North Light AI will gain enhanced engagement with industry-relevant tools and partners, leading to improved student outcomes and career readiness.

Additionally, North Light AI will receive 1000 licenses to access Buzzy's cutting-edge idea-to-app software, further enriching their educational offerings.

For Buzzy, the collaboration presents an opportunity for expanded platform adoption in the educational sector. The partnership will provide valuable user feedback for continuous improvement of their software, gleaned from the diverse and innovative student user base. Furthermore, Buzzy will enjoy increased brand visibility among future tech leaders, positioning them at the forefront of AI and app development education.

The value for students? Real-world, practical experience using AI.

Founder and CEO of Buzzy, Adam Ginsburg, said: "We're really excited to be teaming up with North Light AI and the bright minds of the future. I can't wait to see what they build with Buzzy and how they'll shape the future with their innovations."

The Power of Experiential Learning

This partnership underscores the importance of experiential learning in technology education.

A Goldman Sachs study from earlier this year estimates that generative AI tools could impact the equivalent of 300 million full-time jobs worldwide. This underscores the transformative effect AI is having on the job market, making AI skills crucial for future employment opportunities.

"Even before we launched North Light AI, I was drawn to Buzzy and its ability to rapidly prototype and iterate applications," Mitchell said. "It's a powerful tool."

About North Light AI

North Light AI provides AI strategic consulting services and talent solutions, connecting organizations with skilled professionals and fostering innovation through its university talent pipeline. For their Fall 2024 cohort, North Light received hundreds of applications from students across the country—from undergraduates to PhDs—eager to work hands-on in the Generative AI space.

"Part of our mission here is to give students experience that will help them land meaningful career opportunities after they graduate," Mitchell said. "The entire industry is hungry for new talent and new innovations."

Students and educational institutions interested in learning more about North Light AI's services, as well as its Generative AI Innovation Lab, can visit https://northlightai.com/

About Buzzy

Buzzy is an AI-powered no-code platform that enables users to create fully functional web and mobile applications in minutes, democratizing app development for technical and non-technical users alike. Discover more at https://www.buzzy.buzz/

Media Contact

Andrew Mitchell, North Light AI, 1 6037260297, [email protected], www.NorthLightAI.com

SOURCE North Light AI