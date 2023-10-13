Partnership Leaders Introduces the "Experts in Residence" Program

"We are breaking new ground with Experts in Residence, crafting a platform where knowledge isn't just shared but is vetted and curated to push boundaries and set new benchmarks," comments Asher Mathew, Co-founder & CEO at Partnership Leaders. Tweet this

This initiative is more than just recognizing experts; it's a source of truth, a vetted group sharing ideas and perspectives that cultivates innovation and strategic growth. Categories of expertise include partner types, role expertise, industries, and even navigating complex ecosystems like Salesforce, AWS, and Microsoft.

A new Strategic Partner

Members of Partnership Leaders will participate in this transformative initiative starting today. Every interaction promises a wealth of insights and an opportunity to explore and harness strategies proven to advance the course of partnership building and management.

Voices from the Community

"I'm delighted and deeply honored to be selected as an 'Expert in Residence' and invited to the EIR program. I'm thrilled to share my partnership thought leadership, inspire fellow industry leaders and actively engage & collaborate in the partnership community" says Shin Gill, Vice President of IoT Commercial Strategy & Development at KORE.

"When I began my career in Partnerships, it wasn't really a profession, there were no best practices, and there certainly was no community. Partnerships Leaders is closing all those gaps at a time when partnering and ecosystems are increasingly intrinsic to doing business" I am so proud of the PL team for creating the EIR program and bringing together these wonderful experts to share their vast combined knowledge and experience with the community. And I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to participate."

You can browse through this library of great partnership experts at https://www.partnershipleaders.com/experts/.

Guiding the Way Forward

The Program launches with exclusive resources, events, and conversations designed to accelerate the success of Partnership Leaders members.

