Partnership Leaders introduces the "Experts in Residence" program with 100+ industry trailblazers. This program will offer curated strategic insights for growth and empower Partnership Leaders members with exclusive resources and events.
SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today marks a significant milestone for Partnership Leaders as we unveil the "Experts in Residence" program. This initiative brings together over 100 of the industry's foremost minds, each selected for their unparalleled expertise and contribution to the world of strategic partnerships. They are the architects of innovation and the strategists of synergy, each playing a pivotal role in the ever-evolving narrative of partnership development.
A Coalition of Partnerships Trailblazers
This initiative is more than just recognizing experts; it's a source of truth, a vetted group sharing ideas and perspectives that cultivates innovation and strategic growth. Categories of expertise include partner types, role expertise, industries, and even navigating complex ecosystems like Salesforce, AWS, and Microsoft.
"We are breaking new ground with Experts in Residence, crafting a platform where knowledge isn't just shared but is vetted and curated to push boundaries and set new benchmarks," comments Asher Mathew, Co-founder & CEO at Partnership Leaders.
A new Strategic Partner
Members of Partnership Leaders will participate in this transformative initiative starting today. Every interaction promises a wealth of insights and an opportunity to explore and harness strategies proven to advance the course of partnership building and management.
Voices from the Community
"I'm delighted and deeply honored to be selected as an 'Expert in Residence' and invited to the EIR program. I'm thrilled to share my partnership thought leadership, inspire fellow industry leaders and actively engage & collaborate in the partnership community" says Shin Gill, Vice President of IoT Commercial Strategy & Development at KORE.
"When I began my career in Partnerships, it wasn't really a profession, there were no best practices, and there certainly was no community. Partnerships Leaders is closing all those gaps at a time when partnering and ecosystems are increasingly intrinsic to doing business" I am so proud of the PL team for creating the EIR program and bringing together these wonderful experts to share their vast combined knowledge and experience with the community. And I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to participate."
You can browse through this library of great partnership experts at https://www.partnershipleaders.com/experts/.
Guiding the Way Forward
The Program launches with exclusive resources, events, and conversations designed to accelerate the success of Partnership Leaders members.
