Partnership Leaders Launches BWPL, Pioneering a New Era of Expert-Led actionable tools and insights.

Built with Partnership Leaders is a platform for industry thought leaders and experts, providing the infrastructure to translate their insights into tangible solutions and tools for the broader partnerships community. Whether it's the inception of in-depth industry reports, actionable content, or the launch of next-gen products, BWPL remains unwavering in its mission: to elevate the benchmarks of success and thought leadership in Partnerships.

What Sets BWPL Apart?

Built for Partnership Leaders: BWPL strictly assesses programming to ensure the current challenges of the community are prioritized.

Select Engagement: BWPL partners are expert members and partners of Partnership Leaders, and forward-thinking industry specialists committed to progressive growth.

Merit-based Access: BWPL respects expertise above all. Entry is governed by proven acumen and innovative vision, not by fees.

The Launch: August 21, 2023, at the Catalyst conference in Denver will not just talk about the future of tech partnerships; it will display it. Live BWPL projects will be at the forefront throughout the agenda.

Featured launch programming

Industry-leading companies and thought leaders already use the BWPL platform to reach a broader audience. Examples of our exciting launch partnerships include:

Market Research - Hubspot, BCG, Workspan, Canalys, Impartner, and Pavilion are among the leading companies that have launched research via BWPL to gather and present fresh insights into the market, helping leaders make better decisions.

Innovative education programs include the top-rated Partner Manager Mastermind cohort course launched by Dr. Chris Lavoie and Cloud Partnerships Office Hours by Juhi Saha .

and Cloud Partnerships Office Hours by . Video shows and Podcasts - BWPL is proud to have launched the following shows as part of this initiative - Unlearn with Kelly Sarabyn and Asher Mathew , Outcomes by Barrett King , Ecosystem Aces by Chip Rodgers , Just Push Play by Marc Gawith , Investible Partnerships by Desmond Russell , and The PartnerShip by Franz-Josef Schrepf .

and , Outcomes by , Ecosystem Aces by , Just Push Play by , Investible Partnerships by , and The PartnerShip by . Elevation tour - A global schedule of live events that brings the top partner professionals together in key cities worldwide was launched in partnership with Workspan and Impartner.

Vectara Partner Program Launch - Leading AI start-up Vectara launched their partner program via BWPL. Headed by former Twilio executive Bader Hamdan , this innovative AI technologies Partner Program will immediately reach the top global partner professionals.

What's Next for BWPL?

BWPL isn't a one-off gimmick. It's a vision, and our sights are set far and wide. Future collaborations with the very best in partnerships are already on the horizon, and we are actively seeking the next generation of thought leaders to participate, making BWPL the nexus for partnership innovation.

Proof in Numbers: Partnership Leaders is no newcomer. With a network spanning 1,500 members, including the brains behind Google, Salesforce, and Twilio partner teams, this is where tech partnership mastery resides.

