Partnership Unites Arizona Science Center and Science North to Create Groundbreaking Traveling Exhibition:Skeletons: The Wonders Within

Drawing upon their shared commitment to science education, this dynamic partnership brings together the expertise, resources, and innovation of both science centers to develop a one-of-a-kind traveling exhibition that will engage visitors of all ages and backgrounds. Skeletons: The Wonders Within will celebrate vertebrate biodiversity by exploring the science of osteology, skeleton form and function, the relationships between humans and the animals around us, and develop an appreciation and conservation ethic for the natural world.Through hands-on exhibits, multimedia experiences and real and replica specimens guests will explore the world of osteology and gain a greater appreciation for the incredible biodiversity on our planet.

Exhibition Key Messages:

Why we have bones and how skeletal diversity informs a variety of forms, functions, and specific movement abilities

Osteology and its role in forensics, medicine, and the stories bones can tell

Why biodiversity on our planet is important

"We are excited to partner with Arizona Science Center and Skulls Unlimited to create this innovative traveling exhibition that will immerse our audiences in fields of science that are directly tied to their everyday lives," said Ashley Larose, Chief Executive Officer, Science North. "By combining our resources and expertise, we will maximize accessibility to reach broad audiences across North America by offering the experience in Spanish, French and English while inspiring a greater appreciation and awe for the wonders of science and learning."

"Collaboration is at the heart of scientific progress, and this partnership and the development of Skeletons: The Wonders Within exemplifies our commitment to working together to educate and inspire the next generation of scientists and innovators," Guy Labine, The Hazel A. Hare President & CEO, Arizona Science Center added.

Skeletons: The Wonders Within is co-produced and presented by Science North, Skulls Unlimited International, and Arizona Science Center. To learn more visit sciencenorthinternationalsales.com.

About Arizona Science Center

Located in downtown Phoenix, Arizona Science Center features more than 300 hands-on exhibits, a state-of-the-art planetarium, a five-story giant-screen theater, live demonstrations, traveling exhibitions, and exciting science programs. The Center offers programs for all ages, including Science on Wheels, CAMP INNOVATION, Teen programs, Professional Development, and Adults' Night Out: Science With A Twist. Whether onsite or at your location–get ready to embark on a hands-on STEM learning journey you'll never forget. To learn more or to reserve tickets, visit azscience.org or call 602.716.2000.

About Science North

Located in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, Science North is Northern Ontario's most popular tourist attraction and an educational resource operating the second and eighth largest science centres in Canada. Science North's attractions include a science centre, IMAX® theatre, digital Planetarium, butterfly gallery, special exhibits hall, and Dynamic Earth: Home of the Big Nickel. Science North also oversees an award-winning International Sales unit, which develops custom and ready-made exhibits and multimedia experiences for sale to science centres, museums, and other cultural institutions all over the world. As part of its mandate, Science North provides science experiences throughout Northern Ontario and has a permanent base in Thunder Bay and Sault Ste. Marie. Science North is an agency of the Government of Ontario. For information, visit sciencenorth.ca.

About Skulls Unlimited

Located in Oklahoma City, UK Skulls Unlimited includes four distinct divisions serving the retail, hunting, medical and research sectors:

SkullsUnlimited.com – With retail and scientific offerings of skulls and articulations, SUI has a reputation for offering the highest quality, professional services, and the largest variety of natural bone specimens with some of the most prestigious museums (E.G. - Smithsonian) & educational facilities around the world.

SkullCleaning.com – Serving the hunting, research and museum communities, each specimen is carefully prepared by hand, cleaned with Dermestid beetles, and then degreased and whitened using our proprietary chemical process. The result is an attractive and highly sanitary trophy finished to museum-quality standards.

SkeletonMuseum.com – This osteology museum highlights hundreds of skulls and articulated skeletal specimens acquired by founder Jay Villemarette over the decades. These specimens provide insights into the workings of the animal kingdom. The museum serves as an educational experience to spark an appreciation of the natural world and promote conservation in the future.

