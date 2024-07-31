Partnership with Children Launches New Headquarters at One Battery Park in New York City

We are thrilled to launch an exciting next chapter of innovation and growth for our organization at a time when the mental health of our city's children could not be a more urgent mission for us and our partners. -- Wesner Pierre, PWC CEO. Post this

PWC takes a three-pronged approach in supporting children and families by embedding social workers and teaching artists in schools. It provides trauma-informed counseling in schools, community-based programming and gifted teaching artists to help children find their voices through the arts. It serves K-12 age students in 48 public schools.

"Rudin is pleased to welcome Partnership with Children to our growing roster of diverse organizations that choose One Battery Park Plaza as their new home," said Michael Rudin, Co-CEO of Rudin.

Including a flexible layout, kitchen, lounge, wellness room, and collaborative work spaces, the new location has already hosted high-energy staff meetings and a ribbon-cutting reception. With proximity to four of the five boroughs from southernmost Manhattan, it will support the organization in expanding and deepening its services in schools over the next several years.

Additionally, there are plans to mentor high school interns and offer field trips to students in the adjacent Battery with its gardens, urban farm and historic monuments.

"As advocates for our students' brightest possible futures, we foster aspirational thinking and encourage them to dream big and bold. PWC is also dedicated to the vibrancy of the city that will welcome them as leaders," Pierre added. "We are proud to be part of a community that offers the old and new with optimism."

About PWC: Since 1908, Partnership with Children (PWC) has strengthened the emotional, social, and cognitive skills of children in New York City to succeed in school, society, and life. PWC embeds full-time, licensed clinical social workers, youth development specialists, and teaching artists in schools to provide young people growing up in poverty with trauma-informed mental health counseling, family outreach, community-based programming, and healing-based arts education. Through this targeted approach, PWC addresses the unique mental health challenges of our communities and empowers our students to build the skills necessary to break cycles of poverty and become advocates for their communities. Last year, PWC's work impacted over 27,000 children and families across 48 NYC public schools. http://www.partnershipwithchildren.org

