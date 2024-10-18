Parts Town Announces Winners of the 2024 Technician Scholarships at CFESA Annual Conference

Parts Town has announced the final 10 recipients of its 2024 Technician Scholarship Award program at this year's CFESA Annual Conference.

ADDISON, Ill., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Parts Town, the technology innovator and market-leading distributor of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) foodservice equipment parts, announced the final 10 recipients of its 2024 Technician Scholarship Award program at this year's CFESA Annual Conference.

Parts Town has awarded more than $22,000 this year through this program, and over $60,000 in the past three years, designed to support the commercial kitchen service community through CFESA training scholarships, which cover essential training in gas, electric, water, and refrigeration, along with an additional cash prize.

"We are thrilled to bring back the Technician Scholarship Award for the third consecutive year and are proud to recognize the service community and its technicians who are committed to advancing their skills in the commercial kitchen service industry," said Chuck Combs, PARTnership Builder (aka Senior Vice President, Service & Distribution Partnerships) at Parts Town. "By investing in their training, we are not only supporting their professional development but also enhancing the overall quality of service within our industry."

During the CFESA Annual Conference, Parts Town awarded 10 recipients (two per each of the five CFESA regions) with a $1,000 CFESA training scholarship and a $500 cash prize. The winners include:

Region 1: Diamond Refrigeration and Jenson Refrigeration Inc.

Region 2: Coker Service Inc. and Vanco Inc.

Region 3: R&B Commercial and Priority One

Region 4: Camp Food Equipment and Auston Mealer Restaurant Equipment Service

Region 5: Gary's East Coast Service and Valley Service Inc.

"We're thrilled to see Parts Town continue their support for the next generation of technicians through the Technician Scholarship Awards," said Daniel Reese, Director of Training at CFESA. "These scholarships not only enhance the technical skills of recipients but also help cultivate a more knowledgeable workforce in the foodservice equipment industry. By investing in education, we are building a stronger foundation for the future of our trade."

In addition to the awards presented at the CFESA conference, Parts Town also recognized five technicians during their respective regional meetings, including recipients from Quality Commercial Services, McCarver Mechanical, Java247, Joe Warren and Sons, and TWC Services.

These scholarships reflect Parts Town's unwavering commitment to supporting the next generation of technicians and ensuring excellence in the foodservice industry. The program will resume in 2025.

For more information about the Technician Scholarship Awards, please visit: https://www.partstown.com/tech-scholarship-award

