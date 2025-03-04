Parts Town Launches AI-Driven Proactive Chat to Power Conversational Commerce

Revolutionizing customer experience: new live chat feature makes finding and ordering parts faster and easier than ever with industry-leading response times

ADDISON, Ill. , March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Parts Town, the technology innovator and market-leading distributor of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) foodservice parts, HVAC parts, and residential appliance parts, today announced the launch of an industry-first proactive live chat feature.

Designed to elevate the customer experience through conversational commerce, this innovative tool leverages data to deliver deeper, more meaningful connections with customers in real time. Parts Town's new proactive chat streamlines the process of finding and buying parts while giving customers greater control over how they shop.

With initial response times 40% faster than the industry average, the new feature leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver real-time support, simplify the purchasing process, and provide personalized assistance. With the introduction of proactive chat, Parts Town can now connect with customers at select moments in the customer journey – just like an in-store associate stepping in when help is needed. A virtual agent engages customers exactly when they need assistance, guiding them to the right parts or answering questions instantly for a seamless shopping experience.

The AI-powered proactive chat supports 27 languages and is integrated into Parts Town's website and mobile app, providing customers with an efficient way to find and buy parts, track orders, or connect directly with Parts Experts. By intelligently understanding queries and delivering instant, accurate responses, this feature significantly reduces search time and effort – a crucial advantage given that 50% of current chats involve customers working to identify the correct parts.

This launch marks a major milestone in Parts Town's commitment to harnessing technology to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.

"We are thrilled to introduce our AI-driven chat, a game-changer in how we support our customers," said Paul Hancox, The Online Outlaw (aka Senior Vice President of Ecommerce). "This tool not only increases the speed and accuracy of our service but also delivers a more personalized and engaging experience. At Parts Town, innovation is at the heart of what we do, and we are constantly seeking new ways to make our customers' lives easier."

Since launching proactive live chat and 24/7 virtual assistants, chat engagement has doubled, with 36% of interactions leading to a sale – demonstrating the significant impact of this advanced technology. Future enhancements will introduce AI-driven personalized recommendations for cross-selling opportunities, convenient access to technical support, and exclusive, real-time chat-only promotions.

Looking ahead, Parts Town plans to expand its network of virtual assistants to handle an even broader range of customer needs, allowing human chat agents to focus on more complex inquiries. As the AI engine continues to evolve, it will be trained to solve increasingly sophisticated issues, enabling customers to get fast, accurate answers and complete repairs even faster.

The AI-driven chat is a key component of Parts Town's broader digital strategy, which leverages data analytics, machine learning, and other advanced technologies to stay ahead of industry trends and meet the evolving needs of customers. By integrating these innovations, Parts Town is redefining customer experience in foodservice, HVAC, and residential equipment parts industries, setting a new benchmark for speed, efficiency, and convenience.

About Parts Town

Parts Town is the leading, technology innovation-driven distributor of genuine OEM (original equipment manufacturer) foodservice, residential appliance and HVAC equipment repair parts. When there's a hiccup with any piece of equipment, Parts Town is ready to jump in and help with the most in-stock parts on the planet, innovative technology, and an unmatched customer experience. Customized solutions benefit equipment service technicians of all kinds, as well as chain and independent restaurants, schools, health care facilities and hospitality providers.

By partnering with the top manufacturers of foodservice, residential appliance and HVAC replacement parts, Parts Town improves the supply chain, increases sales of genuine OEM parts and keeps every customer's business running like clockwork. Parts Town also partners with equipment and supplies dealers of all sizes to offer a one-stop-shop through its Parts Town marketplace.

For more information, visit https://www.partstown.com/.

