Parts Town Names Jamie Head as New Chief Information Officer

ADDISON, Ill., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Parts Town Unlimited, the parent company of Parts Town, a global leader in the high-tech distribution of OEM foodservice equipment parts, residential appliance parts, HVAC parts, consumer electronic parts and related products, added Jamie Head to their leadership team as Chief Information Officer for the group.

"We are really excited to have Jamie join us for this chapter of Parts Town Unlimited's growth," said Steve Snower, Sixth Man (aka CEO), Parts Town Unlimited. "His experience understanding how technology and data can accelerate value for our customers, manufacturer partners, and team members will be a huge asset to our organization. We look forward to partnering with Jamie to aggressively pursue our vision to be the global leader in high-tech distribution of mission critical replacement parts across several categories."

Jamie brings over 20 years of global experience to his role at Parts Town Unlimited. Most recently he served as the Chief Digital and Technology Officer for Ocean Spray Cranberries. Prior to that he held senior technology leadership roles at both pharmaceutical company GSK and Mars, Inc. Head brings a wealth of experience leading and partnering across various digital transformations and capability building for growth and efficiency.

"I am very excited to join Parts Town Unlimited and am looking forward to contributing to their continued focus on digital growth and innovation," said Head. "The growth has been incredible over the years, but importantly the values-driven culture at Parts Town speaks volumes on who they are and how they operate. I am honored to join them and to be part of the journey"

Jamie and his family are relocating to the Chicago area as part of this move.

About Parts Town

Parts Town is the leading, technology innovation-driven distributor of genuine OEM (original equipment manufacturer) foodservice, residential appliance and HVAC equipment repair parts. When there's a hiccup with any piece of equipment, Parts Town is ready to jump in and help with the most in-stock parts on the planet, innovative technology, and an unmatched customer experience. Customized solutions benefit equipment service technicians of all kinds, as well as chain and independent restaurants, schools, health care facilities and hospitality providers.

By partnering with the top manufacturers of foodservice, residential appliance and HVAC replacement parts, Parts Town improves the supply chain, increases sales of genuine OEM parts and keeps every customer's business running like clockwork. Parts Town also partners with equipment and supplies dealers of all sizes to offer a one-stop-shop through its Parts Town marketplace.

For more information, visit https://www.partstown.com/

Media Contact

Adam Gasper, Parts Town, 1 9899284462, [email protected] , https://www.partstown.com/

SOURCE Parts Town