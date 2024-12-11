Parts Town Opens New Phoenix-Area Global Fulfillment Center to Expand Distribution Capabilities

Fully automated, high-tech 427,000-square-foot facility will support accelerated growth, product expansion and delivery speed

ADDISON, Ill., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Parts Town Unlimited, the parent company of Parts Town, a global leader in the high-tech distribution of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) foodservice equipment parts, residential appliance parts, HVAC parts, consumer electronic parts and related products, has celebrated the grand opening of its new 427,000-square-foot, cutting-edge fulfillment center in Litchfield Park, Ariz. The new fulfillment center is designed to support accelerated growth and product expansion and will initially create jobs for hundreds of new team members.

The new facility is Parts Town Unlimited's largest fulfillment center yet, featuring even more high-tech automation and robotics solutions than at its global fulfillment center in Addison, Ill. The facility's inventory includes commercial appliance parts, residential appliance parts and HVAC parts to support Parts Town and Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, which operates within Parts Town Unlimited's Home division.

"With the addition of this new, Global Fulfillment Center, we now have significant additional capacity to serve our growing customer base and to grow OEM parts share in support of our manufacturer partners around the world," said Steve Snower, Sixth Man (aka CEO), Parts Town Unlimited. "This facility will ultimately support several categories of mission critical parts where in-stock availability and speed of delivery is highly consequential."

Parts Town Unlimited offers the most in-stock parts on the planet, with hundreds of thousands of unique parts stocked across several facilities. The company's unique inventory management algorithm, combined with cutting-edge innovations in its picking, packing and receiving areas, have helped to optimize efficiency and delivery speed while supporting accelerated growth.

Parts Town Unlimited is continuously recognized for its unique culture and investment in its team members, including upskilling and reskilling employees to enable them to work with innovative, next-generation automated technologies. The company's strategy emphasizes digital leadership, operational excellence, and long-term, high-integrity partnerships, supported by its relentless focus on its core values.

Parts Town Unlimited is the parent company of over 50 unique brands worldwide which collectively serve as a global leader in the high-tech distribution of genuine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts for foodservice equipment, residential appliances, HVAC equipment and consumer electronics, as well as related products. Parts Town Unlimited is constantly working to create user-friendly parts identification tools, expand its high-tech distribution capabilities and foster forward-thinking innovations.

Guided by its core values of Safety, Integrity, Community, Passion, Courage, and Innovation, Parts Town Unlimited delivers infinite possibilities, unlimited potential, and boundless innovation with a focus on people and long-term partnerships. The company was recently recognized by The Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. for the 16th consecutive year.

