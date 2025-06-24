Parts Town Unlimited Climbs to 34th Position on Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 List

High-tech distributor is third-largest company to make the list, delivering a 245% five-year growth rate

ADDISON, Ill., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Parts Town Unlimited, the parent company of Parts Town, a global leader in the high-tech distribution of OEM foodservice equipment parts, residential appliance parts, HVAC parts, consumer electronic parts, and related products, has been named as a Fast 50 honoree by Crain's Chicago Business for 2025. Parts Town Unlimited ranked 34th on the list, up from 41st in 2024.

Parts Town Unlimited is the third-largest company to appear on the list with revenue of $2.5 billion in 2024. The company's improved ranking was driven by an impressive 245% growth rate between 2019 and 2024. This marks the 12th year the company has been recognized on the Fast 50 list.

"We appeared on this list for the first time in 2010 with only $34 million in revenue. For a company our size to continue to grow at this rate is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to our core values and our focus on innovation, infrastructure development and delivering a great customer experience," said Steve Snower, Sixth Man (aka CEO), Parts Town Unlimited. "To go from one of the smallest companies featured on the list to one of the largest is something we are incredibly proud of. Our growth is powered by the amazing people who bring their passion to work every day. "

The Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 recognizes the fastest-growing private companies headquartered in the Chicago area. The rankings are based on year-over-year revenue growth for the preceding five years.

In 2024, all four divisions of Parts Town Unlimited achieved record revenue levels. Parts Town, the company's largest division, and Parts Town's Home division, focused on residential appliance parts distribution, saw the highest revenue growth performance. Within Parts Town, the most significant growth came from parts sales to independent service companies across North America, and from its fast-growing HVAC segment, which delivered 55% year-over-year growth. This expansion was driven by new and expanded partnerships with 89 manufacturers and increased product availability across critical HVAC lines. Parts Town Unlimited includes 49 brands across 147 global locations serving 171 countries and has grown to more than 5,500 team members worldwide.

In April, Parts Town Unlimited was ranked 41st on Crain's Chicago Business' 2025 Largest Privately Held Companies list, an increase of two positions compared to 2024.

