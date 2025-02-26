Parts Town Unlimited Continues Growth to Deliver Record Year in 2024

New innovations, digital growth, and talent investments drive continued growth momentum

ADDISON, Ill., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Parts Town Unlimited, the parent company of Parts Town, the global leader in high-tech distribution of OEM foodservice equipment parts, residential appliance parts, HVAC parts, consumer electronic parts, and related products, today announced annual revenue of $2.5 billion for 2024. The group now includes 46 brands across 147 global locations serving 171 countries and has grown to more than 5,500 team members worldwide.

In 2024, all four divisions of Parts Town Unlimited achieved record revenue levels. Parts Town, the company's largest division, and Parts Town's Home division, focused on residential appliance parts distribution, saw the highest revenue growth performance. Within Parts Town, the most significant growth came from parts sales to independent service companies across North America, and from its fast-growing HVAC segment, which delivered 55% year-over-year growth. This expansion was driven by new and expanded partnerships with 89 manufacturers and increased product availability across critical HVAC lines. Parts Town expects to continue to deliver high growth in this product category for years to come.

Parts Town Unlimited was named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies for the 16th consecutive year. It also advanced to the 43rd position on Crain's Chicago Business Largest Privately Held Companies list, reflecting its consistent growth and expanding market influence. Additionally, Parts Town Unlimited earned a spot on Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 list for the 11th time, celebrating its sustained innovation and operational excellence.

"We had another strong year in 2024, delivering growth across the organization despite some industry and economic headwinds that we didn't fully anticipate. We are proud to have delivered a record year, while making substantial investments in our future. The talent, infrastructure, and digital investments we made in 2024 will help us accelerate towards our vision in the coming years," said Steve Snower, Sixth Man (aka CEO), Parts Town Unlimited. "Our culture, core values, and amazing team members across the globe continue to be the true strength of our organization. We will continue to focus on customer happiness and helping our manufacturer partners achieve their goals. We are truly excited about what 2025 has in store."

Innovation Breakthroughs

Parts Town launched industry-first digital parts identification tool, PartPredictor. The artificial intelligence (AI)-backed solution utilizes the power of real-world data from millions of successful repairs to help technicians find the right parts faster than ever by identifying the most frequently used parts for specific equipment issues.

Supporting the growth of the HVAC division, the company launched HVAC Data Plate Scanner, a visual search capability that allows HVAC technicians to effortlessly identify and purchase the exact parts they need by simply scanning the data plate on HVAC equipment.

Further strengthening its commitment to fast and reliable service, Parts Town expanded its Same Day Delivery reach, now covering a 50-mile radius across 130 locations. This initiative ensures customers receive critical parts the same day, minimizing equipment downtime and maximizing operational efficiency. As a result, Parts Town's Same Day Delivery orders increased by 355% from January 2024 to January 2025, including a 163% increase in May 2024 after the radius was expanded from 20 to 50 miles.

Expansion of Distribution Capabilities

In 2024, Parts Town Unlimited continued to enhance its distribution capabilities to meet growing demand and better serve customers. The company opened a fully automated, state-of-the-art 427,000-square-foot global fulfillment center in the Phoenix area, significantly increasing shipping speed and inventory availability.

Additionally, Parts Town launched master distribution partnerships with an additional 21 manufacturer brands in 2024. The company now has over 240 master distribution programs and supports over 1,200 manufacturers in total. Parts Town Europe and Parts Town's Home division also added several master distribution partnerships and related programs.

Accelerating Digital Growth & Customer Engagement

With a strong commitment to improving our customer experience, Parts Town Unlimited continues to develop digital-first solutions that streamline the parts ordering process, ensuring customers can quickly and efficiently find the exact parts they need. The company achieved significant digital results in 2024, including over 200,000 daily web visits and 400,000 total mobile app downloads.

Investing in Expertise

The company is committed to continued growth with the hiring of several new leaders who bring decades of combined experience in their roles.

In November 2024, Parts Town Unlimited welcomed Chris Dacey to the group as Keeper of the Compass (aka Chief Strategy and Operations Officer). Chris has been deeply involved in the business in his prior role as Operating Partner at Berkshire Partners, where he served as the company's lead private equity sponsor since 2016. In his new role, Chris leads strategic planning, operations, IT, and the project management office for the group.

Lisa Backlin was brought onto the team in September 2024 as Network Navigator (aka Group Vice President of Supply Chain). Lisa brings deep experience in distribution network design and optimization and her ability to build a global distribution strategy has helped Parts Town Unlimited to continue to drive the highest levels of customer satisfaction in the industry

To accelerate growth in Parts Town's Home division, Mark Bickenbach was appointed Group President, while Chris Dennison was hired as Chief Operations Officer. Their skills in areas such as supply chain optimization, e-commerce, and high-tech product development will be instrumental in realizing the company's vision for supporting residential appliance and equipment needs and continuing to deliver exceptional value to its customers and stakeholders.

To further advance its digital transformation and enhance customer experience, Parts Town Unlimited appointed Jamie Head as Chief Tech Whisperer (aka Chief Information Officer) in July 2024. Jamie brings a wealth of experience leading and partnering across various digital transformations and capability building for growth and efficiency.

About Parts Town Unlimited

Parts Town Unlimited is the parent company of over 45 unique brands worldwide which collectively serve as a global leader in the high-tech distribution of genuine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts for foodservice equipment, residential appliances, HVAC equipment and consumer electronics, as well as related products and services. Parts Town Unlimited is constantly working to create user-friendly parts identification tools, expand its high-tech distribution capabilities and foster forward-thinking innovations.

Guided by its core values of Safety, Integrity, Community, Passion, Courage, and Innovation, Parts Town Unlimited delivers infinite possibilities, unlimited potential, and boundless innovation with a focus on people and long-term partnerships. The company was recently recognized by The Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. for the 16th consecutive year.

Media Contact

Katie Wharton, Parts Town, 1 404-569-9901, [email protected], [email protected], https://www.partstown.com/

SOURCE Parts Town