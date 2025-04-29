Parts Town Unlimited Earns 41st Position on Crain's Chicago Business's Largest Privately Held Companies List

Company earns recognition for the seventh consecutive year

ADDISON, Ill., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Parts Town Unlimited, the parent company of Parts Town, a global leader in the high-tech distribution of OEM foodservice equipment parts, residential appliance parts, HVAC parts, consumer electronic parts, and related products, today announced it has been ranked 41st on Crain's Chicago Business' 2025 Largest Privately Held Companies list, an increase of two positions compared to 2024.

The Largest Privately Held Companies list recognizes companies in the Chicago area and ranks them by annual revenue and team member growth. Parts Town achieved its rank by reporting nearly $2.5 billion in revenue in 2024, with 935 local, full-time team members and over 5,500 worldwide.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized among the largest privately held companies in Chicago," said Steve Snower, Sixth Man (aka CEO), Parts Town Unlimited. "This recognition is a direct result of our commitment to company culture and our amazing team's dedication, hard work, and passion for growth and innovation. This achievement inspires us to keep pushing boundaries as we continue to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers and partners, and make a lasting impact on the industries we serve."

This recognition reflects Parts Town Unlimited's ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence. The company operates 46 brands across 147 global locations, serving customers in 171 countries. In 2024, all four of its divisions reported record-breaking revenue, with its HVAC segment experiencing 55% year-over-year growth.

Most recently, as part of its commitment to its team, Parts Town Unlimited also introduced "Town Shares," a new employee ownership program that allows team members across the organization to share in the company's long-term success.

Innovation and digital leadership continue to drive the company forward. Recent launches include PartPredictor, the industry's first AI-powered digital parts identification tool, the HVAC Data Plate Scanner which enables visual search for precise part identification, and the expansion of its Same Day Delivery network, now reaching within a 50-mile radius across 130 locations. Most recently, the company launched its new AI-Driven Proactive Chat feature designed to elevate the customer experience through conversational commerce by leveraging data to deliver deeper, more meaningful connections with customers in real time.

Parts Town Unlimited has been featured on Crain's Largest Privately Held Companies list for seven consecutive years dating back to 2019, reflecting the company's continuous drive for improvement and growth. The list selects and ranks honorees by comparing revenues and full-time team member statistics year over year.

About Parts Town Unlimited

Parts Town Unlimited is the global leader in high-tech distribution of mission-critical equipment replacement parts and related products and services for the foodservice, residential appliance and HVAC industries. Guided by its core values of Safety, Integrity, Community, Passion, Courage, and Innovation, Parts Town Unlimited delivers infinite possibilities, unlimited potential, and boundless innovation with a focus on people, innovation, and long-term partnerships. Parts Town Unlimited is an organization without limits, led by dreamers who continuously grow and bring value to our partners and amazing opportunities to our team members around the globe.

