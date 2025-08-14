Parts Town Unlimited Secures Place on Inc. 5000 for 17th Consecutive Year

Parts Town Unlimited, announces its recognition by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. for the 17th consecutive year.

ADDISON, Ill., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Parts Town Unlimited, the leader in the high-tech distribution of commercial kitchen parts, HVAC parts, residential appliance parts and related services, today announced its recognition by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. for the 17th consecutive year.

This ongoing achievement reflects nearly two decades of exceptional growth, sustained momentum, and unwavering excellence across the business. Parts Town Unlimited earned its rank in this year's list by reporting record revenue of $2.5 billion in 2024, driven by strong performance in its core Parts Town business and growing momentum in areas like HVAC parts and residential appliance parts.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for 17 straight years is a great recognition for our team members whose commitment to our core values has enabled our extraordinary growth," said Steve Snower, 6th Man, AKA Executive Chairman. "Our culture continues to be our biggest differentiator, driving our growth and innovation. As we look ahead, we'll continue to grow the right way by staying true to our values and supporting our team, our manufacturer partners and our customers."

Parts Town Unlimited has expanded to include 49 brands across 147 global locations serving 171 countries and has grown to more than 5,500 team members worldwide. This year, the company launched its "Town Shares" program, offering ownership to all team members so they can directly share in the value they help create. The company has also continued to invest in its technology and operations, expanding same-day delivery service, enhancing digital tools and AI capabilities and maintaining industry-leading service levels.

The year also marked key leadership additions, including Bill Geary joining as CEO, with Snower moving into the role of Executive Chairman for Parts Town Unlimited.

"I'm thrilled to join Parts Town Unlimited during such an exciting time," said Geary. "This team has built something truly special – an organization powered by strong values, a deep commitment to service and a strong passion for growth. The results speak for themselves, but what's even more impressive is how those results are achieved. I'm looking forward to building on this momentum together as we continue to grow and innovate well into the future."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

