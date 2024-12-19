Parts Town Unlimited Strengthens Home Division with Strategic Leadership Expansion

Mark Bickenbach has been hired as Group President of Parts Town Home and Chris Dennison has been hired as Chief Operations Officer of Parts Town Home.

ADDISON, Ill., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Parts Town Unlimited, the parent company of Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, a leader in the high-tech distribution of business-to-business OEM residential appliance parts and accessories, as well as business-to-consumer brands including PartSelect.com, eReplacementparts.com, Fix.com, GenuineReplacementParts.com and EasyApplianceParts.com, today announced the expansion of its Home division leadership team to drive accelerated growth and innovation. As part of this expansion, Mark Bickenbach has been hired as Group President of Parts Town Home and Chris Dennison has been hired as Chief Operations Officer of Parts Town Home. This adds to an already experienced, proven team, including Robert Coolidge, who has led the Encompass business for over 15 years.

Bickenbach joins Parts Town Home after holding leadership roles with several industry-leading e-commerce and retail organizations. His leadership of omnichannel initiatives ensured a seamless customer experience across all platforms. Bickenbach's deep understanding of the residential space will support the expansion of Parts Town Home's high-tech solutions and value proposition. As a strategic leader focused on growth, Bickenbach will play a crucial role in aligning the Parts Town Home division with the company's broader vision for expansion.

Dennison brings a wealth of experience to Parts Town Home after previously leading supply chain functions, distribution and fulfillment, and inventory management across several companies. He will lead distribution center operations, optimize the supply chain, spearhead automation initiatives, and oversee the Parts Town Home division's operational growth goals. Dennison will play a pivotal role in leveraging new technologies, including the implementation of a future-ready network and advanced distribution technologies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark and Chris to the Parts Town Home team," said Steve Snower, Sixth Man (aka CEO), Parts Town Unlimited. "Their extensive experience and passion for innovation will drive our growth in the Home space. With their leadership, plus our existing, accomplished team, we are confident that we will meet our ambitious growth goals and enhance our value proposition in the marketplace. In doing so, we will be able to bring exceptional products and services to customers in a faster, smarter way."

With the strategic addition of Bickenbach and Dennison, Parts Town Unlimited positions itself for significant growth in the distribution of home appliance parts, consumer electronic parts, HVAC parts, outdoor power equipment parts, and other critical replacement parts used in the home. Their skills in areas such as supply chain optimization, e-commerce, and high-tech product development will be instrumental in realizing Parts Town's vision for supporting residential appliance and equipment needs and continuing to deliver exceptional value to its customers and stakeholders.

About Encompass Supply Chain Solutions

Formed in 1953, Encompass Supply Chain Solutions is one of the country's largest suppliers of repair parts and accessories for products throughout the home. Encompass also offers complete parts supply chain management, 3PL, depot repair and reverse logistics services. In addition to consumers, Encompass supports an array of B2B customers, including manufacturers, multi-family property managers, warranty providers, service networks, independent dealers and retailers.

In 2022, Encompass was acquired by Parts Town Unlimited, the global market leader in foodservice equipment parts distribution, to expand its residential parts division.

For more information, please visit solutions.encompass.com

About Parts Town Unlimited

Parts Town Unlimited is the parent company of over 45 unique brands worldwide which collectively serve as a global leader in the high-tech distribution of genuine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts for foodservice equipment, residential appliances, HVAC equipment and consumer electronics, as well as related products. Parts Town Unlimited is constantly working to create user-friendly parts identification tools, expand its high-tech distribution capabilities and foster forward-thinking innovations.

Guided by its core values of Safety, Integrity, Community, Passion, Courage, and Innovation, Parts Town Unlimited delivers infinite possibilities, unlimited potential, and boundless innovation with a focus on people and long-term partnerships. The company was recently recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. for the 16th consecutive year.

