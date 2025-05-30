PartsFPS Announces Expanded Inventory and Accelerated Shipping to Support Growing Foodservice Demands

Distributor of foodservice parts, PartsFPS, is pleased to announce a major expansion of its product inventory alongside enhancements to its logistics network.
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PartsFPS is a supplier of commercial kitchen equipment parts. This strategic growth is designed to empower restaurants, institutions, and service companies with immediate access to critical replacement components, minimizing equipment downtime and supporting uninterrupted operations.
With a catalog exceeding 200,000 OEM and quality aftermarket parts, PartsFPS now offers an even broader selection of thermostats, heating elements, burners, grates, knobs, timers, switches, fryer baskets, and more. These components serve a wide array of equipment—including pizza ovens, ice machines, fryers, griddles, grills, toasters, and refrigeration units—from leading manufacturers such as Vulcan, Hobart, Star, Southbend, Blodgett, Frymaster, Pitco, Garland, Manitowoc, Imperial, Baker's Pride, MagiKitch'n, and Hatco. The expanded inventory ensures that customers can find virtually any part they need for commercial kitchen equipment with unprecedented speed and reliability. The company also now offers an even broader selection of Manitowoc Parts.
"Our customers rely on fully operational kitchens around the clock, and every hour of downtime can translate into significant revenue loss," says Mohit Gupta, CEO of PartsFPS. "We understand how critical every hour of downtime is for our customers. Our mission is to provide restaurants, service companies, and equipment operators with the right parts, right when they need them. This latest expansion reflects our commitment to quality, speed, and service."
Some of the key advantages that distinguish PartsFPS in the competitive foodservice parts market include:
• Vast Selection: A deep inventory of both OEM and high-performance aftermarket parts.
• Same-Day Shipping: Most in-stock orders placed by the daily cutoff are processed and shipped the same business day.
• Low-Price Guarantee: Competitive pricing that undercuts other distributors, ensuring cost savings for clients.
• Global Reach: Streamlined quoting and shipping processes for international customers, reducing lead times.
• Innovative Search Tools: A part-image search feature—akin to Google Lens—allows users to identify parts by uploading a photograph.
• User-Friendly Platforms: Advanced search capabilities on both the PartsFPS website and mobile apps (iOS and Android).
• Dedicated Support: A specialized customer service team available to offer guidance on product selection and technical specifications.
About PartsFPS
PartsFPS is a trusted distributor of restaurant and commercial kitchen equipment, offering thousands of OEM and aftermarket components to foodservice operations, repair technicians, and service providers across the United States and beyond. Founded in 2016, PartsFPS has built its reputation on speed, accuracy, and customer satisfaction. Under the leadership of CEO Mohit Gupta—who brings over a decade of experience in parts distribution and e-commerce—the company continues to simplify the procurement of technical spare parts, ensuring rapid delivery and exceptional value for its clients. From hospitals and hotels to schools and chain restaurants, PartsFPS helps operators avoid costly downtime by delivering the right part, at the right price, right when it's needed.
