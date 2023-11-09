Partum Health Launches in Houston to Expand Its Interdisciplinary Pregnancy and Postpartum Care Model

"Partum was created to help fill the critical gap in support for maternal health and well-being, particularly during the vulnerable postpartum period. We selected Texas as our second market because we see tremendous opportunities to help improve patient outcomes." — Meghan Doyle, CEO, Partum Post this

In Texas, the need is great. A report, updated in October 2023 by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, found that 90% of the state's pregnancy-related deaths are preventable, with mental disorders listed as the second leading cause of pregnancy-related death. The Commission's number one recommendation for achieving better outcomes is improving care coordination and access to comprehensive health services.

"Partum was created to help fill the critical gap in support for maternal health and well-being, particularly during the vulnerable postpartum period," said Meghan Doyle, co-founder and CEO of Partum Health. "We selected Texas as our second launch market because we see tremendous opportunity to address patient and provider needs across the state. Our goal is to improve outcomes for patients by partnering with OBs and midwives to provide complementary, interdisciplinary care to their patients."

Partum's offerings are focused on addressing and preventing the most common complications of pregnancy, including perinatal mood and anxiety disorders, pelvic floor dysfunction, and avoidable C-sections. Care plans are tailored to the needs of each family, and services are offered both virtually and in-person. The company has transparent pricing and no membership fees and it works with major health plans, including BCBS, United, CIGNA, and Aetna, to ensure that many of its services are covered by insurance.

Partum plans to enter additional markets within Texas in 2024. The company's leaders recognize the financial barriers to finding quality health and mental health care, and as the company expands, they are committed to increasing the number of in-network insurance providers that cover its services.

About Partum Health

Partum Health believes all families deserve comprehensive, whole-person care that supports their mental, physical and emotional health needs throughout the pregnancy and postpartum experience. Through digital care coordination and patient education as well as interdisciplinary services offered virtually and in person by expert care providers, Partum Health makes this a reality for families. Partum Health aims to elevate the current standard of maternal care in the U.S., ensuring that all birthing people and their families have the support they need for healthy and more joyful parenting. For more information about Partum Health, please visit www.partumhealth.com or follow Partum Health on Instagram, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

