Parvizi Surgical Innovation Invests in Implanted Sensor Technologies to Track Infection and Fracture Healing

Infections in prosthetic joints can significantly affect patients' quality of life. Currently, joint fluid aspirations are the common method for infection detection, but having a sensor read through standard X-ray imaging would be a faster, less painful, cost-effective, and lower-risk alternative. Tweet this

Dr. Javad Parvizi, MD, the Founder of PSI and a globally recognized orthopedic surgeon specializing in orthopedic infections management, expressed his enthusiasm for Aravis' technology: "Infections in a prosthetic joint can significantly affect patients' quality of life. Currently, joint fluid aspirations are the common method for infection detection, but having a sensor read through standard X-ray imaging would offer a faster, less painful, cost-effective, and lower-risk alternative."

The X-VIS technology was conceived by three Aravis co-founders: Dr. Caleb Behrend, a Spine Surgeon at OrthoArizona, Dr. Jeffrey Anker, a Chemistry Professor at Clemson University, and Dr. John DesJardins, a Bioengineering Professor at Clemson University. The team has received funding from organizations such as the National Institutes of Health Small Business Innovative Research Grants, the South Carolina Research Authority, South Carolina Bio, and the Sipro Institute.

Dr. Behrend emphasizes the challenge of treating infections that develop on the surfaces of implanted medical devices, which often form antibiotic-resistant biofilms and evade the immune system. He highlights the X-VIS technology as a non-invasive method to detect, monitor, and eliminate infections using routine X-ray scans.

The timeline for introducing X-VIS to the U.S. market is estimated at approximately three to five years. Beyond prosthetic hips, this technology is envisioned to be applicable to screws, plates, spine devices, and other implantable solutions. Aravis is actively seeking commercialization partners.

Alan Miller the President of Parvizi Surgical Innovation posits, "Dr. Parvizi's expertise in orthopedics, garnered from his tenure at Mayo Clinic and at the Rothman Institute in Philadelphia, will be critical for the success of this project. At PSI, we have assembled a team of nearly 100 surgeons and allied specialists to consult, assess, and aid in the development of innovative technologies like Aravis. We believe our future is promising together."

About Parvizi Surgical Innovation, LLC

Parvizi Surgical Innovation, LLC was established with a core commitment to leverage novel and innovative technologies to enhance patient outcomes, positively impacting both families and healthcare providers. The firm upholds the values that have driven an entire industry—a commitment by dedicated physicians to the care and well-being of their patients. The company's mission is to continue along these lines by developing groundbreaking technologies that address various medical conditions and challenges that have persisted and strained our healthcare system. Through an extensive and diversified network of professionals, PSI gains access to leading medical technologies that address a wide range of treatments.

Parvizi Surgical Innovation, LLC is actively supporting its affiliate companies in research studies, product development, manufacturing, product testing, regulatory activities, clinical trials, and intellectual property protection (patents, trademarks, and copyrights) for pre-clinical and clinical use. For more information, visit www.parvizisurgical.com.

Media Contact

Alan Miller, Parvizi Surgical Innovation LLC, 1 215-801-1590, [email protected], www.parvizisurgical.com

SOURCE Parvizi Surgical Innovation LLC