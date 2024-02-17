Pascale Rothman Launches "More. Longevity and Wellbeing" - A Revolutionary Approach to Health Supplements

Rothman Debuts New Supplement Line in April

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After years of frustration with the confusing, ineffective, and terrible-tasting supplements flooding the market, Pascale Rothman, a seasoned wellness enthusiast, announces the launch of her new venture, More. Longevity and Wellbeing. The groundbreaking company is dedicated to providing individuals with the supplements and tools they need to lead vibrant, healthy lives without compromise.

The mission of More. Longevity and Wellbeing is driven by Rothman's desire to help people live a healthier life with their loved ones. She is committed to providing high-quality, science-backed supplements to support that journey.

Driven by her personal quest for clean, effective supplements that deliver tangible results, Pascale Rothman embarked on a mission to redefine the wellness industry.

"I was tired of seeing supplements loaded with potentially disruptive ingredients like artificial sweeteners or failing to deliver on their promises," Rothman explains. "I wanted to create something different – products that are not only science-backed but also taste great and are affordable."

The development process was painstaking and deliberate. But Rothman never strayed from her goal– supplements that are clean, effective, and taste great. Rather than taking multiple, unpleasant pills daily, More. Longevity and Wellbeing offers a simple alternative.

The first products are set to launch in April, along with a consumer website.

One of the flagship products of More. Longevity and Wellbeing is the Mushroom Powder – a natural energy booster formulated to combat the dreaded caffeine crash. Inspired by her own experience with energy fluctuations from coffee, Rothman tried the mushroom alternative. She found that it lacked taste.

Rothman enlisted the expertise of a team of experts to develop a solution that not only delivers sustainable energy but also tastes delicious.

"I wanted to create a product that harnesses the power of nature without compromising on flavor," Rothman explains. "With my team's expertise, we were able to achieve just that – a mushroom powder that not only energizes but also delights the taste buds."

In addition to the Mushroom Powder, More. Longevity and Wellbeing will introduce four other supplement products, each meticulously curated to address specific wellness needs. From immune support to cognitive function, Rothman's line of supplements is poised to revolutionize the way people approach their health.

Beyond providing innovative products, Rothman is passionate about building a community of like-minded individuals committed to aging gracefully and healthily with their loved ones.

"I believe that everyone deserves to feel their best at every stage of life. No one wants to burden to another" she asserts. "By empowering people with the tools they need to thrive, we can create a future where aging is embraced as a beautiful journey."

Looking ahead, Rothman envisions expanding the More. Longevity and Wellbeing brand to include products focused on mental wellness, self-care, and the pursuit of a meaningful life. With a commitment to intuitive wellness – the idea that our bodies know what they need – Rothman is determined to continue pushing the boundaries of the wellness industry.

As More. Longevity and Wellbeing makes its debut, Pascale Rothman invites individuals everywhere to join her in reimagining what it means to live a vibrant, healthy life. With a focus on clean ingredients, great taste, and transformative results, Rothman's supplements are poised to revolutionize the wellness industry one dose at a time.

