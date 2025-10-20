Paso Robles broker leads in California vineyard and estate sales

Heinzen closed $64 million in vineyard sales and represented clients in several recent transactions exceeding eight figures. Post this

In 2024, Heinzen closed $64 million in vineyard sales and represented clients in several recent transactions exceeding eight figures. She has earned a place on Inman's national top agent ranking in both 2024 and 2025. Her clientele includes seven billionaire families, prominent winery owners, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide.

Jenny and Randy Heinzen, owners of Vineyard Professional Real Estate, LLC, and Vineyard Professional Services, were also named the 2024 Wine Industry Persons of the Year by the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance.

Heinzen founded VPRE in 2001, focusing on vineyards and luxury real estate for Paso Robles and California's Central Coast. Her savvy team of experienced professionals is known for its upfront, transparent, and highly targeted approach. Ensuring that clients are fully informed at every step has earned VPRE exceptional confidence in the luxury real estate marketplace.

The team's solutions are founded in educating and informing their clients, and precisely navigating the details of every real estate investment. The team brings a comprehensive breadth of experience to every transaction, including master's degrees in agriculture and years of hands-on farming experience.

The focus is on solution-driven problem-solving and navigating every transaction from the contract, fine print, and loopholes with knowledge and experience. Visit the VPRE website for current listings of agricultural land, equestrian properties, vineyards, and luxury Paso Robles real estate.

Inman described Heinzen as a trusted advisor for vineyard buyers, sellers, and investors navigating California's competitive real estate markets. VPRE is the only luxury and vineyard-niche brokerage on the Central Coast with the expertise for navigating the intricacies of buying and selling premier properties.

Inman is the industry's leading source of real estate information for real estate industry professionals around the world. The publication is known for its award-winning journalism, cutting-edge technology coverage, in-depth educational opportunities, and forward-thinking events.

