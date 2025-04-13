Paso Robles contractor builds unique themed dining room and distillery for local restaurant

The Chef's Table room is designed as a private dining experience for up to 10 people. Post this

The Chef's Table room is designed as a private dining experience for up to 10 people. The Mistura-Pisco distillery is positioned between the Chef's Table room and the main restaurant, in full view of guests who can see the beautiful copper distilling equipment and watch some of the distilling processes.

"Installing distilling equipment required our team to have knowledge and experience with kitchen, plumbing, and ventilation installations," said the Paso Robles contractor. "Although a distillery isn't exactly a kitchen, the equipment still needs to be plumbed and ventilated appropriately and there must be enough room for employees to move around safely. Plus there are zoning regulations and health and sanitation regulations that must be taken into account. And, since the distillery is open to view by Mistura's guests, the room needed to be attractive as well."

Mistura Restaurant is the brainchild of Chef Nicola Allegretta, along with his wife, Jackeline Ortiz De Zevallos-Allegretta. The couple also owns Mama's Meatballs and a catering company. Chef Nicola has garnered national recognition through Mistura Catering, appearances at prominent food industry events, and charitable work. Guy Fieri recently featured Mama's Meatballs on his Food Network show.

Pisco has been a favored spirit of Peru and Chile since at least the 16th century, distilled from grape juice, unaged, and similar to grappa or cognac. Some pisco aficionados say it's similar to tequila, due to its earthy, herbal tones. Mistura's house-made pisco is an ingredient in many of the restaurant's specialty cocktails. Bottles of pisco can also be purchased.

The Central Pacific Construction team has been serving the commercial and residential construction and remodeling needs of the Central Coast since 1997. A general contracting firm, the Paso Robles contractor firm manages the entire project, including assisting with acquiring the permits, overseeing inspections, and working with code inspectors. Cueva adds that the detailed nature of the Mistura Restaurant project highlights Central Pacific Construction's ability to handle complex, multi-faceted renovations.

Central Pacific Construction LLC

440 Via Del Salinas

Paso Robles, CA 93446

(805) 471-4749

Media Contact

Jackie Iddings, Access Publishing, (805) 226-9890, [email protected]

SOURCE Central Pacific Construction LLC