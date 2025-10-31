Paso Robles Daily News reinforces leadership in local news with new subscriber milestone

Subscriber count sets new record for local news outlet. Post this

Founded to provide accurate, timely, and accessible reporting for Northern San Luis Obispo County, the Paso Robles Daily News delivers daily coverage of crime, politics, community happenings, events, opinion pieces, obituaries, and more. The publication offers free email subscriptions, giving local residents an easy way to stay informed every day.

"We are incredibly grateful to every reader who has helped us reach this milestone," said owner Beth Brennan. "Our mission has always been to offer reliable local journalism that the community can trust. Reaching more than 11,000 subscribers shows us how much Paso Robles values staying informed, and we are committed to growing with the region we serve."

While many news outlets have shifted to paid subscriptions and limited-access articles, the Paso Robles Daily News remains free to read and free to subscribe. Brennan said expanding access to local news remains a core priority.

The publication also welcomes participation from residents, businesses, and civic organizations. Submitted press releases, event announcements, letters to the editor, and guest opinion pieces are accepted for review.

New stories are published daily at pasoroblesdailynews.com. Email subscribers receive the daily headlines in their inbox, helping the community stay connected to local issues and breaking news. Subscribe for free: https://pasoroblesdailynews.com/subscribe/

