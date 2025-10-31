Paso Robles dentist, Lisa Lu Davis, DMD, announces redesigned website

It showcases our dental services in a very professional manner, and it's easy for our patients to request appointments online. Post this

Dr. Lisa Lu Davis grew up in Santa Cruz County, California. She attended the University of California Santa Cruz and San Jose State University, where she finished her undergraduate studies in Biology. She went on to attend Temple University in Philadelphia, where she obtained her DMD (Dental Medicine Doctorate) in 1999. She graduated at the top of her class, receiving several awards, and was honored with the Hahnemann award for her research in Sjogren Syndrome, a disease affecting the salivary glands. She has been practicing in Paso Robles since 2007.

The Paso Robles dentist's services include:

Emergency dentistry—no one wants to be in pain from a toothache or risk complications by delays in getting care for a broken or cracked tooth. Dr. Davis prioritizes emergencies.

General, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry—Dental health is an important component of overall health. There is often a thin demarcation between general and restorative dentistry and cosmetic dentistry. Some of the procedures, such as teeth bonding and whitening, can be steps towards good dental and overall health.

Dental implants.

Orthodontics.

TMJ Treatment.

Dr. Davis and her staff focus on providing gentle care in a calm and welcoming setting, helping patients overcome anxiety about dental care. Dr. Lisa Lu Davis takes the time to understand each patient's unique goals for their smile. Often, this means addressing concerns with the appearance of their teeth. Even patients with severe staining, crooked or damaged teeth, or noticeable gaps can enjoy dramatic, life-changing results through the treatments Dr. Davis provides.

Lisa Lu Davis DMD

2120 Golden Hill Rd., Suite 103

Paso Robles, CA 93446

805-303-5093

