Paso Robles dentist, Lisa Lu Davis, DMD, announces redesigned website

Paso Robles dentist Lisa Lu Davis, DMD, recently launched a redesigned website that highlights her dental services and makes it easier for patients to request appointments online. The new site presents Dr. Davis's practice in a professional, user-friendly way and adds several helpful new features.
- Before and After Gallery—The About menu links to the Before and After Gallery, which exhibits before and after photographs of real patient transformations achieved by the Paso Robles dentist and her team.
- Other resources include the ability to download new patient forms and secure access to the Patient Portal. Downloading forms and completing them beforehand saves time spent filling them out at the dentist's office.
- Online payments are convenient, secure, and fast. The ability to pay from anywhere, or at any time, is extremely convenient. Security features protect payment transactions for both patients and the dental office.
Dr. Lisa Lu Davis grew up in Santa Cruz County, California. She attended the University of California Santa Cruz and San Jose State University, where she finished her undergraduate studies in Biology. She went on to attend Temple University in Philadelphia, where she obtained her DMD (Dental Medicine Doctorate) in 1999. She graduated at the top of her class, receiving several awards, and was honored with the Hahnemann award for her research in Sjogren Syndrome, a disease affecting the salivary glands. She has been practicing in Paso Robles since 2007.
The Paso Robles dentist's services include:
- Emergency dentistry—no one wants to be in pain from a toothache or risk complications by delays in getting care for a broken or cracked tooth. Dr. Davis prioritizes emergencies.
- General, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry—Dental health is an important component of overall health. There is often a thin demarcation between general and restorative dentistry and cosmetic dentistry. Some of the procedures, such as teeth bonding and whitening, can be steps towards good dental and overall health.
- Dental implants.
- Orthodontics.
- TMJ Treatment.
Dr. Davis and her staff focus on providing gentle care in a calm and welcoming setting, helping patients overcome anxiety about dental care. Dr. Lisa Lu Davis takes the time to understand each patient's unique goals for their smile. Often, this means addressing concerns with the appearance of their teeth. Even patients with severe staining, crooked or damaged teeth, or noticeable gaps can enjoy dramatic, life-changing results through the treatments Dr. Davis provides.
Lisa Lu Davis DMD
2120 Golden Hill Rd., Suite 103
Paso Robles, CA 93446
805-303-5093
Media Contact
Jacquelyn Iddings, Access Publishing, 8052269890, [email protected]
SOURCE Lisa Lu Davis, DMD
