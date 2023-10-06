Paso Robles dentist shares the top most important questions to ask your dentist

Asking questions about dental health is a way to start a conversation with the family dentist. Tweet this

Even when a dentist gives each patient a thorough report after each exam or procedure, many patients still have questions in the back of their minds that they hesitate to ask. Going to the dentist can be intimidating for some people and it can be challenging to know what to ask. Here are the top questions the Paso Robles dentist recommends patients ask:

How can I improve my oral health? Asking how to improve your oral health is crucial because it shows a commitment to health and wellbeing. During the discussion that follows the question a patient might reveal some concerns about a busy schedule and not flossing enough, or wonder about keeping a toothbrush at work to brush after lunch.





Are there any signs of gum disease or tooth decay? Even though the patient just received an excellent report, there may be lingering questions about the possibility of future cavities or gum disease. The dentist may recommend changes to oral hygiene habits, or more frequent exams to ease these concerns.





How often should I get a check-up? Regular check-ups are essential for maintaining good oral health. The dentist will make a recommendation about how often you should come in for a check-up based on your individual needs. For most people, a check-up every six months is sufficient.





What should I do if I have a dental emergency? Knowing what to do in a dental emergency can save a lot of pain and discomfort. Ask about what to do if there is pain after a procedure, or perhaps a broken tooth. The dentist can make recommendations for managing the situation and the pain.





How can I prevent bad breath? Bad breath can be embarrassing and uncomfortable. Your dentist may recommend mouthwash or cleaning your tongue regularly. They may also be able to identify any underlying issues that could be contributing to bad breath.





How can I whiten my teeth? Not everyone has sparkling white teeth and your dentist can make the recommendations that are appropriate for you.





Are there any foods or drinks I should avoid? Certain foods and drinks can damage teeth and gums. Most snacks and drinks in moderation are not going to cause harm when the patient has good oral health practices. But it's always a good idea to know which treats to watch out for.





How can I protect my teeth during sports? Being active and athletic is good for our health, and so is taking care of our teeth. Your dentist can recommend a good mouth guard, or perhaps a custom-fitted guard.





What should I do if I have dental anxiety? Dental anxiety is very common and it's not always associated with pain. Sometimes busy patients postpone dental appointments because "there's just no time." Some are quite comfortable with a routine exam, but the thought of certain procedures causes anxiety. Asking about anxiety (or impatience) gives the dentist the opportunity to recommend ways to manage it such as relaxation techniques or sedation dentistry.

"We dentists want our patients to have the best oral health possible," says the Paso Robles dentist "and, asking questions helps us know more about our patients and how we can best serve them."

Sometimes it helps to write questions down before an appointment to make sure to ask them. Another choice is to make a consultation appointment that focuses on your questions. Dr. Davis' staff is also available to assist if a question comes up after you have left her office.

Dr. Lisa Lu Davis' services include general dentistry such as dental cleaning, fillings, and teeth whitening and advanced dental procedures including implant restorations, dental veneers, dentures, crown and bridges, root canals and creating healthy smiles. Every examination, cleaning and procedure is performed with the most conscientious and modern procedures for patient comfort and continuing dental health.

Since attaining her Dental Medicine Doctorate in 1999 from Temple University in Pennsylvania, building partnerships with every patient has been a foundation of her practice. Dr. Davis has continued to add knowledge and credentials for latest and most effective diagnosis and dental procedures and technologies.

Lisa Lu Davis, DMD, Inc.

2120 Golden Hill Road Suite 103

Paso Robles, CA 93446

(805) 238-6777

Media Contact

Scott Brennan, Access Publishing, (805) 226-9890, [email protected]

SOURCE Lisa Lu Davis, DMD