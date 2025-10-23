Paso Robles house painter identifies the pitfalls of DIY projects

Planning is critical for keeping a painting project's costs within budget, whether it be DIY, professional, or a fusion of both. Post this

Not putting enough time into planning the project. Planning helps make sure everything needed is in place before the project starts, and prevents delays and frustration.

According to the Farnsworth Group's April 2025 DIY statistics update, more than 50% of homeowners did home improvement projects, maintenance, or repair on their own during the last quarter of 2024. In addition, one-in-five homeowners also relied on help from professionals to complete their DIY projects.

The Farnsworth Group's report also revealed that cost "was a driving factor" for 73% of homeowners electing to do the work themselves because it would be cheaper. The Paso Robles house painter emphasizes that planning is critical for keeping a painting project's costs within budget, whether it be DIY, professional, or a fusion of both.

Borlodan Painting Company has been serving the commercial and residential needs of California's Central Coast since 2011. The team is committed to delivering the highest quality paint jobs possible, negotiating a fair price within the client's budget, and making sure their clients are pleased with the final results. No project is too small or too big, from touching up furnishings to match the home's décor, or repainting an entire vineyard.

Completing a DIY project can be deeply rewarding. Borlodan Painting Company is ready to assist homeowners who are taking on the challenge for the first time or are considering a joint DIY/professional painting project.

