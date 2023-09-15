Paso Robles house painter releases tips for choosing the right paint

The right paint is easy to keep clean, can help make rooms brighter and, in the case of exterior walls, helps protect against damage from weather and sun. Tweet this

Choosing the right paint can be somewhat overwhelming with all of the options that are available, especially when the painting is a do-it-yourself project. The choice is much easier when working with a professional because the pro has the experience and knowledge to know which paint is the right type. Even when relying on a professional to choose the paint, home and business owners can do themselves a great service be being informed. "The more you know about why we are using a particular type of paint, the easier it is for you to understand the scope of your project," says Borlodan, the Paso Robles house painter.

The following tips help when choosing the type of paint:

Consider the surface to be painted. Different surfaces require different types of paint and finish. For example, a high-traffic area like a hallway may benefit from a durable, washable paint with a semi-gloss or high-gloss finish. On the other hand, a bedroom calls for a flat or matte finish that will not reflect light and create glare.

Paint type—there are two main types of paint: oil-based and water-based (latex). Oil-based paints are known for their durability and high-gloss finish, while water-based paints are easier to clean up and have a lower odor. Water-based paints are also a better choice for the environment since they contain fewer volatile organic compounds (VOCs).





Choosing the right color is also important. Lighter colors tend to make a room feel larger and brighter, while darker colors can make a room feel smaller and cozier. When selecting a color, it's a good idea to test it out first by painting a small section of the wall or getting a sample paint card.

The finish of the paint is another important consideration. The finish affects the overall look and feel of the room. There are several different finishes to choose from, including flat, eggshell, satin, semi-gloss, and high-gloss. Flat finishes have a low-sheen and are great for hiding imperfections in the wall. Eggshell finishes have a slight sheen and are easy to clean, making them a popular choice for kitchens and bathrooms. Satin finishes have a soft sheen and are durable, making them a good choice for high-traffic areas. Semi-gloss and high-gloss finishes have a high sheen and are great for highlighting architectural details like trim and molding.





Finally, cost might be an important consideration when selecting the right paint and finish. Higher-quality paints and finishes tend to be more expensive, but they may save money in the long run by lasting longer and requiring fewer coats. It's also important to factor in the cost of supplies like brushes, rollers, and painter's tape.

Borlodan Painting Company has been a San Luis Obispo County top choice for residential and commercial painting since 2011. The Paso Robles house painters arrive on time, clean and ready to work. The professional team offers fine craftsmanship and the utmost respect for clients' personal space and belongings.

No project is too big or too small for our team. The smallest project ever completed by Borlodan Painting Company was for a woman who wanted a basket painted to match her walls! The company handles both interior and exterior projects with meticulous attention to detail.

