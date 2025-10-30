Paso Robles plumber answers 'What is repiping, and how do I know if I need it?'

What are the most frequently asked questions about repiping? Post this

Many owners of older buildings choose to replace old pipes with more modern materials, such as PEX or copper. PEX lasts 40 to 50 years, and copper lasts up to 70 years. California requires property owners to disclose lead pipes to potential buyers and renters, but not every state does so. Along with the health hazards, lead pipes can lower property values, and insurance companies charge higher premiums for properties with lead pipes.

Repiping is the most effective way to remove the threat of lead in the water supply. For more information about protecting families and communities from lead, download the EPA's "Protect Your Family from Lead in Your Home" pamphlet.

What are the most frequently asked questions about repiping? The Paso Robles plumber shares the five top FAQs:

How much does repiping cost? The cost depends on the size of the project. Repiping an entire building is typically more expensive than repiping a portion. On Point Plumbing works with each client to negotiate a fair cost.

How long will it take? Repiping can take a few days to a week, depending on the building size and the complexity of the plumbing system.

Do you have to tear up my floors and walls? Some removal is most likely necessary to reach the pipes, but here's the good part. Repairing and patching walls and floors is part of the service and included in the cost.

Do I need a permit? Most jurisdictions require a permit, and an inspection is also required. The On Point Plumbing team can help with the permit process.

Will the water be shut off? Yes. The water is shut off for several hours a day during the installation process. Storing drinking water is a good idea if anyone is home during the day. The kitchen sink and dishwasher will be available for evening meal preparation in most cases, and the family can still shower, bathe, or do laundry in the evenings. However, some families adjust their schedules to minimize water usage during the repiping project. But that's a personal decision.

The Paso Robles plumber team is happy to inspect homes and businesses to determine if repiping is an option and the extent of the project. The team is also happy to answer any questions and make sure the property owner fully understands what is involved in repiping.

