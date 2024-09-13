Paso Robles propane service offers practical advice for installing the propane tank

While propane tanks are generally very safe, it's essential to follow all safety guidelines. Post this

For tanks between 125 and 500 gallons, maintain a minimum distance of 10 feet from buildings, property lines, and ignition sources.

Larger tanks (1,000 to 2,000 gallons) require a 25-foot setback from buildings and property lines.

Smaller tanks (less than 125 gallons) should be at least 5 feet from windows and 10 feet from air conditioners.

Underground tanks up to 2,000 gallons need a 10-foot setback.

While propane tanks are generally very safe, it's essential to follow all safety guidelines. Propane tanks are designed to withstand extreme conditions, and explosions are extremely rare. In the event of a fire, pressure relief valves are designed to release the gas upwards, minimizing damage to surrounding areas.

The Wildhorse team helps choose the safest location. The team also makes sure that all of the connections are installed and connected properly both outside and inside. For new propane services, the Wildhorse team offers underground gas line installations for the entire propane service area from Paso Robles and nearby communities to all of Monterey County, San Juan Bautista and Hollister in San Benito County.

Gas lines are run from the tank and directly to each appliance or piece of machinery that requires propane. Wildhorse's underground pipe service installers are experts at properly running gas lines in places that are hidden and away from the potential of being damaged.

Considerations for the best location include:

A propane tank, regardless of size, needs a stable, flat surface with easy access from the driveway or street. Some propane customers choose for a concrete slab to provide a clean, solid platform that can support the tank's weight. Some choose a packed surface of decomposed granite (DG).

A location that does not get muddy during the rain, or from water runoff is ideal and a slab or compacted DG helps achieve this. Ground that gets too wet is subject to instability and surfaces that are not level are also subject to erosion from water runoff.

The propane delivery driver needs to park within about 80 feet of the tank for refills. The tank can be placed at least 5-feet from a driveway or road with no obstacles that have to be negotiated.

Avoid areas with power poles, trees or shrubbery that block access to the tank or anything that might fall on the tank in the event of storm or earthquake. Also avoid low hanging wires, branches, and fences that block access.

Choose an area that avoids septic tanks, underground utility lines other than the gas line connections, and sprinkler or drip systems.

If there is livestock on the property, fence them away from the tank. Large animals can damage the connections, meter cover and meters by rubbing and scratching on the tank.

Make sure the area is well-ventilated to allow for safe gas dispersion in the event of a leak.

Is it okay to landscape around the propane tank? Some people don't like the look of a big propane tank sitting in their yard. Reasonable landscaping is acceptable and drought tolerant, native California plants are ideal. Place them far enough away from the tank that the minimal watering they require doesn't create wet ground.

Decorative fencing that allows sufficient space is also acceptable as long as there is plenty of room around the tank.

Avoid planting trees so close to the tank that overhanging branches are a problem or roots will destabilize the soil.

Keep the area directly around the tank clear of debris, weeds, and anything that the wind might blow into the area.

The important thing is that there is enough room to move around the tank to fill it and inspect it at each delivery.

Professional installation, maintenance and service is critical. The Paso Robles propane tank installation team ensures that all safety regulations are met and that the installation is done correctly. Wildhorse Propane & Appliances has been serving Paso Robles and nearby communities, Monterey County communities around Salinas, Prunedale, Aromas, Carmel, Monterey and the Monterey Peninsula, and San Benito County, San Juan Bautista and Hollister since 1980.

Propane tank installation is not all the local, family-owned company does:

Residential and commercial propane service.

Farm, ranch and agricultural propane service.

Appliance sales and installation.

Propane safety.

Gas line and pipeline installation.

Portable tank-fill up referrals.

24-hour emergency service.

Wildhorse Propane & Appliance

50557 Wildhorse Road

King City CA, 93930

(800) 682-6624

Media Contact

Scott Brennan, Access Publishing, (805) 226-9890, [email protected]

SOURCE Wildhorse Propane & Appliance