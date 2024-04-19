Paso Robles self-storage: What spring cleaning and storage have in common

With a little planning, a storage unit offers a safe and secure place to store possessions until the house is sparkling clean and organized. Post this

Spring cleaning isn't just about wiping away dust or organizing closets; it's a time for decluttering, something a storage unit can make much easier. It's pretty easy to fill the recycle bin with old magazines that no longer have a purpose or fill some boxes with outgrown clothing and unused kitchen utensils to drop off at the local second-hand shop. It's quite another thing to get bogged down trying to decide if a broken toy can be repaired, or what to do with great grandma's favorite old wingback chair. This is where the storage unit comes into play.

A storage unit gives us a place to put the items we might want to repair, repurpose, or gift to a family member or friend. The unit gives us the time to get the spring cleaning done without distractions and think about sentimental possessions later.

Does every spring-cleaning project need a storage unit? Not necessarily. But if one of the purposes is to declutter, then temporarily storing items in the garage is counter-productive. Hiding them in one or more closets is also counter-productive. With a little planning, a storage unit offers a safe and secure place to store possessions out of sight, until the house is sparkling clean and organized. Then attention can be turned to what to do with the items in storage.

Most people attack spring cleaning on a room-by-room basis. In a lot of ways, spring cleaning is like moving:

We find items we thought lost while cleaning out cabinets and closets.

Rather than getting distracted with all of the items that need a decision about their future, rent a storage unit. Storage facilities like the Paso Robles self-storage team, are happy to help assess the size of unit that might be needed.

Move all of the obvious things first; those things that are in safekeeping for someone else, projects to be finished, keepsakes that are ready for someone else, and boxes of things to sort.

A storage unit can take spring cleaning to an entirely new level.

