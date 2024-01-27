Paso Robles storage facility releases 'The benefits of pest-controlled storage'

Mars Mega Storage, the Paso Robles storage facility recently released a new report about the benefits of pest-controlled storage. Pests like rodents and insects can wreak havoc on personal belongings, resulting in loss of valuable property and expensive repairs.

PASO ROBLES Calif., Jan. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mars Mega Storage, the Paso Robles storage facility recently released a new report about the benefits of pest-controlled storage. Pests like rodents and insects can wreak havoc on personal belongings, resulting in loss of valuable property and expensive repairs.

Security, accessibility, and convenience are at the top of the list when deciding on the best storage facility. Pest control also needs to be at the top of that list. A pest-controlled facility is a game-changer when it comes to preserving valuable stored items.