Paso Robles storage facility releases 'The benefits of pest-controlled storage'

PASO ROBLES Calif., Jan. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mars Mega Storage, the Paso Robles storage facility recently released a new report about the benefits of pest-controlled storage. Pests like rodents and insects can wreak havoc on personal belongings, resulting in loss of valuable property and expensive repairs.
Security, accessibility, and convenience are at the top of the list when deciding on the best storage facility. Pest control also needs to be at the top of that list. A pest-controlled facility is a game-changer when it comes to preserving valuable stored items.
Pest control provides:
- Protection against infestations: A storage facility that offers units that are secure, paved, covered for protection against the weather, and provide pest prevention practices is going to offer the highest level of protection. Rodents and insects are attracted by easily invaded dirt surfaces and weather-damaged property. A fully-paved storage facility is a deterrent to digging rodents that can invade stored property where they build nests and contaminate the space. Many kinds of insects are just as invasive, damaging, and contaminating as rodents. Vehicles and RVs that are simply parked on a lot behind a locked fence are targets for invading pests and weather damage, even when they are fitted with custom-made covers. Weather damage not only causes cosmetic damage, it weakens certain materials making parts vulnerable to pest invasion, mold from rain, and permanent damage from sun, rain, fog, and wind. The Paso Robles storage facility provides pest-controlled storage for all possessions, including RV and boat storage.
Prevention is the best defense against pest infestations. Along with state-of-the-art security, a fully paved facility, and protection against the weather, the Paso Robles storage facility uses a variety of pest-control methods including:
- Regular inspections.
- Traps.
- Environmentally friendly pest control.
Don't overlook the importance of pest control. It's an investment that pays off in the security and preservation of stored valuables. Choose a facility, such as Mars Mega Storage, when considering where to store personal property, business property, or a boat or RV.
