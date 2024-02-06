Pasqua Wines Crowned 'Innovator of the Year' at Wine Enthusiast's 24th Annual Wine Star Awards

"We are truly honored to be recognized as the Innovator of the Year by the Wine Enthusiast team. This award is a testament to our family's dedication to pushing the boundaries of winemaking and crafting exceptional wines." said Alessandro Pasqua, President of Pasqua USA. Post this

The coveted 'Innovator of the Year' award recognizes the long journey of constant and consistent investments in research and innovation undergone by Pasqua Wines which allowed the winery to become a laboratory of research, as Wine Enthusiast has labeled them last year, and deliver a series of remarkable contributions to the evolution of the wine industry. In addition to producing high quality wines through continuous experimentation on vines and terroir, the winery's distinctive and effective marketing and communication strategies have strategically positioned them in crucial markets, including the United States and Asia.

Riccardo and Alessandro Pasqua, respectively CEO Pasqua Wines and President of Pasqua USA, accompanied by a distinguished group of esteemed guests from Italy and the US, attended the Gala Dinner where they received the Wine Star Award, enjoying a night of celebration and recognition.

"We are truly honored to be recognized as the Innovator of the Year by the Wine Enthusiast team. This award is a testament to our family's dedication to pushing the boundaries of winemaking and crafting exceptional wines." said Alessandro Pasqua, President of Pasqua USA.

The title comes as a milestone for the whole Italian wine industry, given the importance of innovation in American culture and the fact that such an esteemed American publication has decided to award "Innovator of the Year" to a winery from Italy, a country usually connected with tradition rather than innovation, and from such a conservative winemaking region such as Veneto.

Riccardo Pasqua, CEO Pasqua Wine, added, "Being the first Italian winery to receive this prestigious award is a source of immense pride and a testament to the passion and innovation that has defined our family for generations. We want to thank the Wine Enthusiast team for allowing us to add a significant milestone in our centenary history".

The Pasqua family, with a rich winemaking heritage dating back to 1925, has consistently demonstrated a forward-thinking approach, embracing innovation while maintaining a deep respect for tradition. In 2014 the family managed to revolutionize the business by creating an estate representing their grape growing and winemaking legacy as well as the lifestyle, art, and culture that has always inspired their work, blending their identity with the history of their hometown of Verona.

2016 witnessed the launch of Mai Dire Mai, an iconic line conveying the excellence of the Valpolicella wine region through a careful selection of vineyards. 2017 saw the release of 11 Minutes rosé, a fairly unique blend of two native varieties, namely Corvina and Trebbiano di Lugana, and two international grapes, Syrah and Carmenere. 11 Minutes beautifully conveys the identity of the four grapes and the Lake Garda terroir, and witnesses the commitment of Pasqua Wines towards the rosé sector.

In 2019 Pasqua released another groundbreaking product on the market: a multi-vintage white wine named Hey French You Could Have Made This but You Didn't. This wine, one of Pasqua Wines' bravest and boldest creations, is made from four different vintages and aims at embodying the terroir identity and the winery's style which emerges beyond the single vintage. Made mainly from Garganega, along with minor percentages of Pinot Blanc and Sauvignon Blanc coming from the family's single property on Monte Calvarina, one of Soave's best volcanic spots, provides a long aging potential.

Finally, Y by 11 Minutes was released in 2020, a fine-tuned blend of Corvina, Trebbiano di Lugana, and Carmenere partially aged in oak aimed at proving once again that rosé is a style of its own, with dedicated vineyards and grapes carefully handled in the cellar to offer consumers a great drinking experience. The newest vintage of Y by 11 Minutes has gone a step further and is certified organic.

The new addition of Fear No Dark to the iconic Mai Dire Mai line further witnesses Pasqua Wines' commitment to innovation beyond the traditional and the known. Positioned in the ultra-premium segment, Fear No Dark is a high-end blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Oseleta coming from a single parcel of 5.1 hectares located in the most secluded part of the Montevegro vineyard, facing north-east. Having no fear of the dark also means being brave enough to believe in a vineyard located in one of the shadiest, coldest, and inaccessible areas of the extraordinary Mai Dire Mai vineyard, which the family has cultivated since 2010.

Pasqua Wines' recent global campaign has marked another turning point for the company, this time from a communication perspective. The new tagline "Pasqua House of the Unconventional'' embodies Pasqua Wines' bold character, its innovative drive, and curiosity towards the world.

The winery looks forward to continuing its legacy of innovation, introducing new and exciting elements to the world of wine, always in the pursuit of excellence in every aspect of winemaking.

PASQUA VIGNETI E CANTINE is a Veneto wine company, owned by the Pasqua family. Founded in 1925, the winery is recognized worldwide as a producer and ambassador of prestigious Veneto wines. The company's ambition is to bring into the future, with renewed stylistic codes, all the winemaking experience consolidated over 100 years of history. Today, working alongside President Umberto are his sons Riccardo, Chief Executive Officer, and Alessandro, President of Pasqua USA. With the presentation of the Pasqua House of the Unconventional manifesto, today the company aims to be a research laboratory, a space for dialogue, where quality and creativity are the protagonists.

