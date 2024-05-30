Pasqua Wines' First International Collaboration Debuts Today At London's Iconic Saatchi Gallery

Riccardo Pasqua, CEO, said: "We are delighted to be supporting Saatchi Gallery to prompt this show, underscoring our cross-generational commitment to innovation, creativity and unconventional approaches." Post this

Pasqua Wines' engagement with Metamorphosis reflects the inherent creativity and innovation of the brand which, ahead of its centennial year in 2025, was awarded the coveted "Innovator of the Year" Award by Wine Enthusiast Magazine for a series of remarkable evolutions in the wine industry. The award recognized Pasqua's longstanding investment in experimentation and as a "laboratory of research" by Wine Enthusiast Magazine and is the result of three generations of stewardship by the Pasqua family.

Riccardo Pasqua, CEO, said: "We are delighted to be supporting Saatchi Gallery to prompt this show, underscoring our cross-generational commitment to innovation, creativity and unconventional approaches. Each of the four emerging "eco-artists" participating in Metamorphosis demonstrate what we have always believed to be true - that through experimentation and pushing boundaries we can unlock progress.

"This international collaboration builds on Pasqua's strong heritage of arts patronage, its commitment to making art accessible to the public and its unique belief that innovation is born from a profound, appreciative knowledge of history and tradition. We believe that creativity needs to be cultivated with love and care, just like the land.

"Pasqua Wines has spent almost a century creatively innovating the future of wine production and unlocking eco-consciousness and making an impact continues to be vital. We couldn't be more delighted with this pairing."

The wines protagonists of the opening event

Hey French (Edizione 3) - Bianco Veneto IGT

A blend of Garganega, Pinot Blanc and Sauvignon Blanc from select vineyards on the Veronese side of Mount Calvarina featuring grapes from the five best vintages of the decade, 2016 to 2020. The grapes from each year are vinified separately before making it to the final blend. The result? An incredibly complex and age-worthy wine that tells the story of five different years through three different grape varieties. Expect layered notes of chamomile, almonds, citrus, white pepper and tropical fruits. It has a distinct minerality due to the volcanic-origin soils that makes it an ideal pairing for creamy dishes or aged cheese.

Organic Y by 11 Minutes - Rosè Trevenezie IGT 2021

Made from Corvina, Trebbiano and Carménère grapes and partially fermented in oak, Y by 11 Minutes is a remarkably complex, fresh, structured and elegant wine. The letter Y symbolises the perfect combination of its three grape varieties.

About the Artists

Hannah Fletcher is an artist based in London, working primarily with photographic materials and processes, and is the founder of Sustainable Darkroom.

Almudena Romero is a British and Spanish visual artist based in London. Her practice uses photography to explore ways of representing, seeing and understanding. She is a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy and has delivered courses, lectures and talks at universities, museums and institutions nationally.

Edd Carr is an artist based in the UK. Adapting photographic processes into moving image - his work depicts our relationship to ecological crisis and the wider nonhuman world. Edd is also one of the leaders of the Sustainable Darkroom, a non-profit organisation dedicated to the research, development, and advocacy of eco-friendly alternatives to analogue and digital photography.

Scott Hunter is a multidisciplinary artist based in Kinghorn, UK. He studied MFA Contemporary Art Practice at Edinburgh College of Art. Through the use of experimental photography, scientific processes, and ecological research, Hunter's work challenges anthropocentrism by creating new representations of the landscape that contest traditional attitudes of landscape photography.

About Pasqua Wines

PASQUA VIGNETI E CANTINE is a Veneto wine company, owned by the Pasqua family. Founded in 1925, the winery is recognized worldwide as a producer and ambassador of prestigious Veneto wines. The company's ambition is to bring into the future, with renewed stylistic codes, all the winemaking experience consolidated over 100 years of history. Today, working alongside President Umberto are his sons Riccardo, Chief Executive Officer, and Alessandro, President of Pasqua USA. With the presentation of the Pasqua House of the Unconventional manifesto, today the company aims to be a research laboratory, a space for dialogue, where quality and creativity are the protagonists.

About Saatchi Gallery

Since 1985, Saatchi Gallery has provided an innovative platform for contemporary art. Exhibitions have presented works by largely unseen young artists, or by international artists whose work has been rarely or never exhibited in the UK. This approach has made the Gallery one of the most recognised names in contemporary art. Since moving to its current 70,000 square feet space in the Duke of York's Headquarters in Chelsea, London, the Gallery has welcomed over 10 million visitors. The Gallery hosts thousands of school visits annually and has over 6 million followers on social media. In 2019 Saatchi Gallery became a registered charity, beginning a new chapter in its history.

