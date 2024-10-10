Pasqua Wines Unveils 'Senza Tempo' Artwork At The Italian Embassy In London To Celebrate Frieze

Riccardo Pasqua explains: "Wine embodies time itself; it is made of yesterday, today, and tomorrow. Every bottle holds history and vision. "Senza Tempo" tells this message beautifully and it means a lot to us to anchor our gift to London's Italian Embassy, as well as to Verona. Post this

Riccardo Pasqua, CEO of Pasqua Wines, explains: "Wine embodies time itself; it is made of yesterday, today, and tomorrow. Every bottle holds history and vision - the knowledge passed down through generations and a forward-looking perspective reflected in our commitment to crafting wines that stand the test of time, revealing their full expression as they mature and evolve. "Senza Tempo" tells this message beautifully, and it means a lot to us to anchor our gift to London's Italian Embassy, as well as to Verona. We greatly admire the Ambassador's commitment to supporting Italy's contribution to the arts scene in this great city."

"Senza Tempo" features a stream of bold, sinuous shapes, where the words of Lonardi run both upward and downward. Digitally printed, the artwork is enriched with chiffon, organza, velvet, and silk insertions, and is finished with gold and silver appliqué. The colours of red, rosé, and white, with accents of green and blue, evoke both the hues of wine and the vineyard landscape.

Reflecting on the creative process that led to "Senza Tempo ", Lonardi explains: "I wanted the piece to be seen as an open dialogue exploring the interconnectedness of people, places, and emotions in life. Time, a theme rich with poetic meaning, played a central role in the process. I imagined an imposing, abstract textile work on the grand Embassy staircase that would both relate to and visually contrast with the surrounding historical tapestries." "The theme of time and connecting generations is a guiding thread and an important message in my works," the artist continued, "and I wanted to translate that into this context, in a new and abstract version of my style."

As it approaches its centenary and continues to push boundaries in experimental winemaking, Pasqua Wines' collaboration with Lonardi highlights the winery's long-standing commitment to arts patronage, rooted in its mission to provide talented creatives with dynamic platforms.

Since 2018, the winery has invested over €5.5 million in artist collaborations with artists from all over the world and in patronage programmes related to the art world.

Eager to export its passion for creativity, Pasqua Wines supported a two-month public exhibition of emerging eco-conscious photography and film at Saatchi Gallery earlier this year in Metamorphosis—marking the first time the wine producer had supported a major arts institution outside of Italy.

"Senza Tempo" was unveiled on the opening night of Frieze London, October 9, at the Italian Embassy in London, in the presence of Riccardo Pasqua, the Italian Ambassador to the UK, Inigo Lambertini, and the artist, Adalberto Lonardi. Approximately 200 guests attended, including members of the UK press, correspondents, and embassy invitees. After the unveiling, guests enjoyed an aperitif featuring Pasqua wines: Cecilia Beretta Soave Brognoligo 2022, Pasqua Wines Y by 11 Minutes 2021, and Cecilia Beretta Valpolicella Mizzole 2018.

It has been a notable year for Pasqua Wines, with the winery awarded 'Innovator of the Year' by Wine Enthusiast - the first Italian winery to receive this honour. Its Amarone della Valpolicella 2016 has also recently received Tre Bicchieri from the prestigious Italian guide Gambero Rosso, confirming that this ambitious and innovative project is now recognized as a great "timeless" wine.

The unveiling of "Senza Tempo" further solidifies Pasqua Wines' position not only as a leader in the wine industry but also as a patron of the international art scene and cross-cultural dialogue.

About Adalberto Lonardi

Adalberto Lonardi is an Italian artist based in London. His work centres on the intersection between art and design with a focus on public engagement and community empowerment. After training as a designer at Fabrica Research Centre by Benetton and earning a Master in Interior Design at the Royal College of Art in London, he founded Adalberto Lonardi Studios. In 2020, he won the RCA Interior Design Student of the Year award and the RCA Architecture Climate/Spatial Justice award for The United Generations project.

"My work is to give a voice to the community. Art shines with the contribution of the people around us." (A. Lonardi).

About Pasqua Wines

PASQUA VIGNETI E CANTINE is a Veneto wine company, owned by the Pasqua family. Founded in 1925, the winery is recognized worldwide as a producer and ambassador of prestigious Veneto wines. The company's ambition is to bring into the future, with renewed stylistic codes, all the winemaking experience consolidated over 100 years of history. Today, working alongside President Umberto are his sons Riccardo, Chief Executive Officer, and Alessandro, President of Pasqua USA. With the presentation of the Pasqua House of the Unconventional manifesto, today the company aims to be a research laboratory, a space for dialogue, where quality and creativity are the protagonists.

