Passionate Penny Pincher Launches New Grocery by PPP App

The new app brings Grocery by PPP's patented technology directly to busy moms, who can plan meals and shop in as few as five clicks.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As grocery prices continue to rise and families across the United States try to make ends meet, Passionate Penny Pincher, a lifestyle brand dedicated to helping busy families save money, simplify their homes and create more intentional, generous lives, today announced the launch of the official Grocery by Passionate Penny Pincher™ (Grocery by PPP) app. Now offering users a seamless, intuitive experience on mobile, desktop and tablet devices, Grocery by PPP features patented technology that enables users to automate meal planning, grocery shopping and delivery in an all-in-one grocery solution.

"For years, grocery shopping and meal planning overwhelmed me," said Laurie Hise, CEO, Passionate Penny Pincher. "Constantly finding healthy recipes our entire family would actually eat, making endless lists and walking the grocery aisles weekly made meal planning and cooking feel like a full-time job. Families are inundated with so many expensive alternatives today, from meal delivery kits to eating out. I'm excited to share Grocery by PPP with busy women managing their homes, because every woman's time and sanity are precious. Grocery by PPP simplifies the entire process, making feeding your family feel doable again, while saving families both time and money, every single week."

Grocery by PPP users save money and spend less time shopping because the tool automatically adds all ingredients to their shopping cart and selects the store brand or cheapest option available. Once the shopping cart is filled, subscribers are directed to their selected grocery store site to complete the order. Once there, they can add or remove items and select delivery or pickup options to further customize their shopping experience. Users may also choose to shop in-store or use the generated shopping list as a physical checklist.

Mom-curated, family-tested and used daily by thousands of community members, the subscription includes access to 1,000+ delicious and balanced recipe options, including member favorites from lasagna, sheet pan mahi-mahi fajitas and chicken enchilada salad bowls to white chicken chili, cilantro-lime grilled salmon salad and more. Subscribers can add recipes to their favorites, organize recipes into lists, and plan everything with the included meal calendar easily. Users may choose between a monthly subscription for $9.99 per month or an annual subscription for $99. Annual+ Grocery by PPP subscribers receive first access to new features.

With plans to expand support to additional stores in the future, Grocery by PPP currently integrates with 85,000 Walmart, Instacart and Kroger locations for users to easily schedule grocery pickup or delivery. Supported Kroger brands include Smith's, Baker's, City Market, Dillons, Fred Meyer, Fry's, Gerbes, Jay C Food Store, King Soopers, Mariano's, Metro Market, Pick'n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler and Smith's Food and Drug.

For more information or to subscribe to Grocery by PPP, visit shop.passionatepennypincher.com or download the app.

About Passionate Penny Pincher

Founded in 2009, Passionate Penny Pincher is a lifestyle brand dedicated to helping busy families save money, simplify their homes and create more intentional, generous lives. Through practical, beautifully designed resources, including home planners, meal planning systems, budgeting tools, recipes and home management tools, Passionate Penny Pincher empowers women to reduce overwhelm and build sustainable routines that bring more peace amidst the chaos of daily life. What began as a budgeting blog has grown into a trusted content and e-commerce brand serving millions of readers and customers through its website, newsletter, social media channels and online store. Guided by the belief that small, consistent habits can transform a home and family, PPP is committed to making life simpler, easier and more affordable, while encouraging women to focus on what matters most to them. For more information, visit shop.passionatepennypincher.com or follow @PassionatePennyPincher on social media.

Media Contact

Megan Gasper, Passionate Penny Pincher, 1 7736698090, [email protected], www.passionatepennypincher.com

SOURCE Passionate Penny Pincher