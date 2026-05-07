Passive Building Heats Up in the Southwest: How Phius Is Advancing Climate-Ready Design in the U.S.'s Warmest Regions

"Our passive building standards have long been recognized for their performance in cold, wet and dry climates, and the benefits in warm regions are just as compelling," said Phius Co-Executive Director Lisa White. Post this

"Our passive building standards have long been recognized for their performance in cold, wet and dry climates, and the benefits in warm regions are just as compelling," said Phius Co-Executive Director Lisa White. "Heat, humidity and grid instability are making clear the continued demand for buildings that maintain comfort and air quality with far less energy. Phius, optimized for adaptability and resilience, is the solution."

Recent and upcoming projects across the southwestern United States demonstrate how passive strategies excel in hot, humid and mixed-dry conditions. In Tucson, the region's first Phius-Certified home, Sonoran Desert Passive, shows how an optimized envelope and climate-responsive design maintain comfort during prolonged heat.

Extreme heat is now one of the most significant climate pressures on buildings across the U.S. and Canada. Longer heat seasons, higher cooling loads, and more frequent power outages are further driving interest in passive building design as a conservation-first approach that keeps buildings comfortable while reducing peak loads and requiring minimal mechanical support.

In Houston, the Clutch City Passive project recently made history as the city's first Phius-Certified passive project. 0=PV2 [zero equals pv squared] in Arizona's Paradise Valley and Ranch HQ in New Mexico also reflect growing interest in passive building for this region.

Warm-climate interest is also being driven by the "duck curve," as peak cooling demand often occurs when renewable generation drops and vice versa. Passive building reduces peak loads, helping stabilize buildings during these daily fluctuations.

Passive buildings maintain safe indoor temperatures for extended periods without power, a resilience benefit that is increasingly important during outages across different regions. These buildings also offer benefits for humidity control and air quality – essentials in warm, cool and mixed climates.

Phius' climate-specific standard provides tailored performance targets for 24 ASHRAE climate zones across North America. This allows project teams to address the distinct challenges of hot, dry conditions, high humidity, wildfire smoke, and large day-night temperature swings. By optimizing the envelope and ventilation system, passive buildings reduce cooling demand, improve air quality and offer greater resilience during outages.

As passive building gains further visibility in warm climates, Phius anticipates adoption in regions seeking long-term resilience, lower energy costs and improved indoor air quality. Growth in these markets will also contribute to increased demand for Phius-trained professionals, alignment with regional policy conversations, and new opportunities for broader education and outreach throughout the year. Key upcoming events include Phius Foundations Live! Passive Building in the Southwest in Tucson, AZ, on May 29, 2026, and the annual PhiusCon event in Phoenix for the first time on Oct. 8-10, 2026.

Visit www.Phius.org for more information. Images are HERE.

About Phius

Phius is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization committed to decarbonizing the built environment by making high-performance passive building the mainstream market standard. We train and certify professionals, maintain and update the Phius climate-specific passive building standard, certify and quality assure passive buildings, certify high-performance building products and conduct research to advance high-performance building.

Media Contact

Jennifer Ritchie, Phius, 1 206-354-4444, [email protected], www.phius.org

SOURCE Phius