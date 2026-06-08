Passive House Network Names Darren Macri, Co-CEO of Wythe Windows, as New Board President

"I look forward to helping bridge that gap by activating our community so we can find collective ways to make Passive House attainable for more projects nationwide," said Darren Macri, Co‑CEO of Wythe Windows Post this

Prioritizing Education and Accessibility

Macri brings over a decade of hands-on experience within the Passive House community to his presidency. As a certified Passive House consultant and the builder of New Jersey's first certified Passive House, he has spent years advocating for sustainable construction as both a practitioner and an educator, teaching classes and presenting at conferences across North America.

His agenda as president prioritizes activation and education so that everyone, from first-time students to seasoned professionals, can play a part in growing Passive House adoption.

"Passive House is a knowledge-based business, and that can be intimidating to those who feel they haven't mastered every technical detail," said Darren Macri, Co‑CEO of Wythe Windows. "I want to give everyone permission to be an advocate. The moment you take the class and pass the test, you're an ambassador for Passive House. If you're a seasoned pro, you're an ambassador too. We all have a role in spreading the word and growing this community, and no one has to wait to get involved."

Removing the Real Barriers to High-Performance Building

Macri's appointment follows his work with Wythe Windows, which he co-founded with Rosario Vizzari in 2017 to bring high-performance, Passive House-ready windows into domestic production. The company's automated production line delivers tilt-turn windows and doors with industry-leading turnaround times, manufactured in Ramsey, New Jersey.

As the U.S. faces an urgent need to rapidly expand its housing supply, Passive House construction will play a prominent role in providing homes that are safer, more comfortable, cost-effective, and highly climate-resilient.

"My journey to Wythe Windows fundamentally started with Passive House and finding practical ways to make high-performance building principles more accessible," said Macri, Co‑CEO of Wythe Windows. "The barrier to adoption is often an understanding of the architectural process and project sequencing that makes it possible. I look forward to helping bridge that gap by activating our community so we can find collective ways to make Passive House attainable for more projects nationwide."

To learn more about Passive House Construction, please visit: https://passivehousenetwork.org/.

About Wythe Windows:

Wythe Windows is a visionary manufacturer of high-performance tilt-turn windows and doors engineered for superior energy efficiency, durability, and contemporary design. Founded in 2017 by building industry leaders, the company specializes in Passive House-certified solutions and next-generation building envelope systems, with a focus on scalable performance for both new construction and occupied retrofits. Manufactured in Ramsey, New Jersey, Wythe Windows' products are used in PHI- and PHIUS-certified projects ranging from affordable multifamily housing in New York City to private residences nationwide. For more information, please visit https://www.wythewindows.com/.

Media Contact

Kathy Berardi, Wythe Windows, 1 6786444122, [email protected], https://www.wythewindows.com/

SOURCE Wythe Windows