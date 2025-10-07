Passle Expands CrossPitch AI Platform with Launch of Cross-Selling Intelligence Map

"With CrossPitch AI, we've eliminated guesswork and replaced it with a data-driven roadmap showing where our insights will have their greatest impact." Trish Lilley, Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer, Barnes & Thornburg, LLP Post this

With 84% of law firm BD and marketing professionals saying their firms are missing out on cross-selling opportunities, and 99% saying they are missing out on 10% or more of annual revenue, according to a study commissioned by Passle, teams are under pressure to monitor and increase cross-selling activity. The Cross-Selling Intelligence Map enables leadership to see at a glance where attorneys are building strong relationships, where offices are linking across geographies, and how well practice areas in key sectors are connected. Teams can also track progress on relationship-building and cross-selling over time.

CrossPitch AI and the Cross-Selling Intelligence Map addresses three of the most persistent challenges facing law firms:

Lack of awareness of cross-selling opportunities. CrossPitch automatically surfaces relevant thought leadership from colleagues, making sharing cross-practice expertise frictionless and intuitive.

Lack of trust across practices. The platform builds trust in even distant colleagues' expertise by sharing and socializing firm thought leadership.

Lateral hire integration. 50% of lateral hires fail, at a huge cost to law firms. The Intelligence Map allows leadership and BD teams to see how new hires or practice groups are integrating into the cross-selling fabric of the firm.

The Cross-Selling Intelligence Map allows teams to target where connections may need to be further strengthened so leadership and BD teams can refine their strategies and coaching efforts.

"Law firms don't need another complicated system. They need something simple, safe, and fast," said James Barclay, CEO of Passle. "CrossPitch AI leverages a firm's own thought leadership and bio data to help teams cross-sell, and the Intelligence Map makes cross-selling activity clear and practical so partners and business development teams can finally connect the dots, target which lawyers or offices may be struggling to cross-sell, and, ultimately, unlock new opportunities."

Growth & Adoption of CrossPitch AI Platform

Since launching the platform in June, 25 leading law firms have implemented CrossPitch AI, including firms ranked among the Am Law 200 and UK Top 50.

The latest firms to select CrossPitch AI are Barnes & Thornburg, Loeb & Loeb, Galloway, and Hunters Law, which are already seeing impact from using the platform, streamlining how they identify opportunities and bring the right resources together to pursue them.

"With CrossPitch AI, we've eliminated guesswork and replaced it with a data-driven roadmap showing where our insights will have their greatest impact," said Trish Lilley, Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer, Barnes & Thornburg, LLP. "This fact-fueled approach allows us to deliver optimal value to our clients by bringing the right people together faster."

"By connecting people, practices, and insights across our firm, CrossPitch AI is a powerful tool to support our cross-selling activities," said Vikki Sicilian, Client Development Officer, Loeb & Loeb. "We are excited that it will allow us to deliver more timely and high-impact content and build stronger relationships with our clients."

