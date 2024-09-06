Passoã Announces Return of the Pornstar Martini Global Bartender Competition

"Our passion for the Pornstar Martini knows no bounds, and this global competition is the perfect way to celebrate its incredible legacy," says Kaarina Jannin, Passoã Global Brand Director Post this

Applications which will be made via Difford's Guide website, will allow bartenders to 'create' their cocktail on their 'cocktail builder' platform. Entries must be submitted by 31st October 2024, with the winners being announced on 18th November 2024.

Each cocktail submitted will be judged by Passoã's esteemed panel including Tess Posthumus, Amsterdam bar owner and cocktail book author, Eric Ribeiro, Lucas Bols North America Cocktail Academy manager, Kaarina Jannin, Passoã Global Brand Director and Ivar de Lange, Global Education Manager for Lucas Bols and Head of Bols Cocktail Academy.

To reach as many bartenders and mixologists as possible, Passoã will further promote the competition through a dedicated Meta social media campaign inviting all to participate.

Judging Criteria:

Each cocktail must be made with at least 20ml (3/4 oz) Passoã

Points will be awarded as follows: Taste 40%, Name 20%, Ease to replicate 25%, Originality 10%, Photograph 5%.

Prize Money:

1st place: $1,000 + a profile interview featured on Difford's Guide

+ a profile interview featured on Difford's Guide 2nd Place $500

To enter visit: https://www.diffordsguide.com/competition/1229/passoa-porn-star-martini-competition/2024 and upload your cocktail ingredients, name and image.

About Passoã

Passoã is the word # 1 Passion fruit liqueur. Created over 35 years ago, with a full-bodied sweetness that brings a twist and burst of zest to the palate. Used within the original Pornstar Martini cocktail created by Douglas Ankrah in 2002, Passoã is the key ingredient within this iconic cocktail. Made with real passion fruit and no artificial flavors, Passoã is unmistakably tickled red with an intensely stimulating flavor. It is a key ingredient in the UK's most popular cocktail, the Pornstar Martini, a must-have in bars but also easy to make at home with friends. Passoã adds passion to any cocktail: it will give an exotic passionfruit twist to most cocktails (margarita, spritz, mojito, sangria) and can also be enjoyed in an easy refreshing mix with tonic, lemonade or orange juice.

Media Contact

Sam O'Brien, Passoã, 8622224857, [email protected], https://www.passoa.com/en-us

SOURCE Passoã