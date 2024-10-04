Passoã Partners With Superstar Jhayco For Highly Anticipated Music Video

"At Lucas Bols we are thrilled to partner with Jhayco. This is the type of integration that most brands can only dream of, as it is 100% organic," says The Lucas Bols Company VP of Marketing USA & Canada, Ignacio Llaneza. Post this

Passoã is the original passion fruit liqueur choice for the popular Rockstar Martini cocktail. Created over 35 years ago, Passoã is made with real passion fruit and contains no artificial flavors. The tropical sweetness and tanginess of Passoã makes it extremely versatile, and it adds an attractive red hue to any cocktail.

Jhayco is a world-renowned Puerto Rican artist. On Spotify, his song Passoa has had over 23.8 million listeners and his latest album 'Le Clique: Vida Rockstar,' stream here, has received over 717.5 million streams and debuted #1 Globally on Spotify's Top Albums Debut Charts. JHAYCO began his journey in music at just 14 years old. Within two years, his work as a composer and producer on "Invincible" for Tito el Bambino earned him his first Grammy. This prestigious award at such a young age served as a springboard for his career, allowing him to collaborate with notable artists like Bad Bunny, Karol G, Feid, and Yandel, among others.

For more information and where you can buy Passoã, please visit the website here and the Instagram handle @Passoa.

About Passoã

Passoã is the world's #1 passion fruit liqueur, made with real passion fruit and no artificial flavors. Developed over 35 years ago, Passoã has a full-bodied sweetness and zest on the palate, and adds an attractive red hue to any cocktail. Passoã is the key ingredient in the iconic Rockstar Martini Cocktail, created by Douglas Ankrah in 2002. Low in ABV, Passoã also brings an exotic passionfruit twist to classic cocktails including the Margarita, Spritz, Mojito and Sangria. It can also be enjoyed in a refreshing easy mix with your favorite soft drink or juice. For more information, visit http://www.passoa.com.

About The Lucas Bols Company

The Lucas Bols Company is a leading global cocktail and spirits player in the worldwide cocktail market and one of the oldest active Dutch companies. Lucas Bols' mission is to create great cocktail experiences around the globe. The Lucas Bols Company is present in over 110 countries worldwide and their portfolio contains three global cocktail brands and more than 20 international and regional liqueurs and spirits. Bols, The World's First Cocktail Brand, includes the number-one liqueur range globally (not including the USA). Lucas Bols is also the world's largest player in the genever segment, and its portfolio of cocktail brands includes Passoã, the number one passion fruit liqueur, Galliano liqueurs and the ultra-premium tequila brand Partida.

Through the House of Bols Cocktail & Genever Experience and the Bols Cocktail Academy, Lucas Bols showcases, inspires and educates bartenders and consumers alike. With almost 450 years of experience in the art of distilling and blending spirits and cocktails combined with the creative spirit of Amsterdam, Lucas Bols truly are 'Masters of Taste'. For more information, visit http://www.lucasbols.com.

About Jhayco

The last few years have been good to JHAYCO. The Latin GRAMMY Award winning Puerto Rican artist and songwriter from Rio Piedras, formerly known as Jhay Cortez, has firmly established himself as one of the leaders of El Movimiento's new generation, working with nearly every big name in the mainstream and underground of the genre, selling out stadium shows around the globe including the iconic Coliseo de Puerto Rico, and racking up over 17 billion streams worldwide.

A rare cross-genre chameleon, JHAYCO burst onto the scene in 2018 with EP 'Eyez On Me.' He now has two albums and a slew of RIAA multi-platinum hits under his belt. His sophomore album 'Timelezz' went #1 on the iTunes Latin Chart and was certified RIAA 2X Platinum. The most recent and highly anticipated album release, 'Le Clique: Vida Rockstar (x),' gifted the artist & producer a #1 Globally on Spotify's Top Albums Debut Charts. Similarly, JHAYCO notched a #1 on Apple Music's U.S Latin, Top 3 on Spotify's Top Albums Debut USA and a Top 10 on Spotify's Top Songs Debut Global with "Porche Carrera" featuring Yandel and Haze. Aside from solo work, JHAYCO first made waves as a beloved collaborator, the man you call "if you want 8 billion views" (Rolling Stone), nabbing two GRAMMY Awards as a producer for Tito El Bambino and J Balvin.

As a featured artist, his link ups with Bad Bunny — 2020 #1 Billboard Global 200 smash "DAKITI" and the RIAA 20x platinum remix of "No Me Conoce" from 2019 debut 'Famouz,' which also featured J Balvin — are firmly cemented in the new reggaeton canon. Outside the mainstream, features with indie duo Buscabulla (tender album finisher "Eternamente") and Kali Uchis (a sensual verse on "La Luz") made him an alt-Latinx darling. There's no stopping one of El Movimiento's most prominent figures.

Media Contact

Collin Smith, Colangelo & Partners, 347-263-4033, [email protected]

SOURCE Passoã