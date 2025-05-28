Passpack® Announces Completion of SOC 2 Type 2 Audit Certification

"SOC 2 Type 2 Certification provides independent verification that Passpack's security and compliance controls fully meet or exceed the requirements established by the AICPA for data protection and privacy." said Chris Skipworth, Passpack CEO. Post this

Based on standards developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the credential goes a long way toward instilling trust in customers that their confidential data stored and shared by businesses with SOC 2 Type 2 certification remain protected from breaches and other cybersecurity threats. Audits are conducted by an independent auditor certified by the AICPA.

"Passpack has always been passionate about the granularity of our security infrastructure, system and application, and we have always held ourselves to the highest standards," said Chris Skipworth, Passpack CEO. "SOC 2 Type 2 Certification provides independent verification that Passpack's security and compliance controls fully meet or exceed the requirements established by the AICPA for data protection and privacy."

Some private businesses such as those in financial services and healthcare may only engage vendors that meet SOC 2 Type 1 and/or 2 standards, and many government agencies require it. "Passpack is now fully accredited to meet the secure team password creation, sharing and management needs of these types of clients, and our most-regulated customers can rest easy knowing their most sensitive data is never at risk," continued Skipworth.

For more information visit www.passpack.com.

About Passpack

Passpack's cloud-based, affordable team password management application empowers the IT administrator(s) and employees to securely generate, store, and share passwords and other credentials seamlessly, while providing valuable insight, activity reporting and control. Passpack employs a Zero Knowledge Security Model, ensuring the highest level of protection and privacy including support for advanced authentication features such as SSO and MFA. Easy to deploy, feature-rich and user-friendly to increase productivity, Passpack is a trusted leader for end-to-end encrypted password management and secure credential sharing.

