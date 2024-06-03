Passport Addresses How to Drive Efficiency through Technology and Engagement at International Municipal Parking Association Conference Next Week

Passport's Digital Enforcement Solution empowers cities to easily and effectively manage parking, make data-informed decisions, and maintain compliance. Post this

WHEN:

Monday, June 10, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. EDT

WHERE:

Greater Columbus Convention Center

400 N High St in Columbus, OH

Room(s) C160 - C161

ATTEND:

The Learning Lab is open to all attendees at IPMI. Register here and learn

more from Passport by stopping by their booth #1505

Passport's Digital Enforcement Solution empowers cities to easily and effectively manage parking, make data-informed decisions, and maintain compliance. Its real-time enforcement technology software and integrated solution enable holistic parking management, allowing cities to adapt to changing needs while driving compliance. In just the last 12 months, more than 20 cities nationwide have launched Passport enforcement, including Tampa, FL; Dallas, TX; Jackson, MS; and the City of Lebanon, OH, to include the spectrum of enforcement offerings from ticket issuance through collections.

For more information, visit http://www.passportinc.com.

About Passport

Passport is the leader in unified parking and curb management. By integrating enforcement, parking, and payments into one software solution, Passport is the only platform that brings together the complexities of mobility operations into one view to help cities improve decision-making and efficiencies. From citation issuance to mobile payments, permitting technology, and more, Passport is empowering cities of all sizes with better insights to improve parking turnover, expand revenue opportunities, and create more livable communities. Passport is trusted by more than 800 clients across North America.

Media Contact:

Aimee Eichelberger

Aimee (at) superior (dot) com

Media Contact

Aimee Eichelberger, Superior PR, 312-952-1528, [email protected]

SOURCE Passport