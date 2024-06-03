Passport Addresses How to Drive Efficiency through Technology and Engagement at International Municipal Parking Association Conference Next Week

Innovator in Curb Management Hosts Learning Lab at Premier Parking and Mobility Event
CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the International Municipal Parking Association's (IMPI) 2024 Parking & Mobility Conference & Expo approaches, Passport, the leader in curb management solutions, is announcing its participation, including a Learning Lab session the company will host during the conference. As the premier event dedicated to advancing the parking and mobility management field through education and cutting-edge technology, IPMI brings together leaders to share best practices and trends. Passport will present with its partner, LAZ Parking, on strategies for optimizing parking operations, including how cities and enforcement officers can achieve compliance without compromising efficiency.
WHAT:
Discussion on "Beyond Parking Compliance: Driving Efficiency through
Technology and Engagement" at Learning Lab education session
WHEN:
Monday, June 10, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. EDT
WHERE:
Greater Columbus Convention Center
400 N High St in Columbus, OH
Room(s) C160 - C161
ATTEND:
The Learning Lab is open to all attendees at IPMI. Register here and learn
more from Passport by stopping by their booth #1505
Passport's Digital Enforcement Solution empowers cities to easily and effectively manage parking, make data-informed decisions, and maintain compliance. Its real-time enforcement technology software and integrated solution enable holistic parking management, allowing cities to adapt to changing needs while driving compliance. In just the last 12 months, more than 20 cities nationwide have launched Passport enforcement, including Tampa, FL; Dallas, TX; Jackson, MS; and the City of Lebanon, OH, to include the spectrum of enforcement offerings from ticket issuance through collections.
For more information, visit http://www.passportinc.com.
About Passport
Passport is the leader in unified parking and curb management. By integrating enforcement, parking, and payments into one software solution, Passport is the only platform that brings together the complexities of mobility operations into one view to help cities improve decision-making and efficiencies. From citation issuance to mobile payments, permitting technology, and more, Passport is empowering cities of all sizes with better insights to improve parking turnover, expand revenue opportunities, and create more livable communities. Passport is trusted by more than 800 clients across North America.
Aimee Eichelberger, Superior PR, 312-952-1528, [email protected]
