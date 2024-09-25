Passport Expands Partner Marketplace to Deliver Complete Curb Management for Cities

As cities continue to search for solutions that address evolving demands on the curb, Passport is growing its partner ecosystem to make it easier for cities to manage those solutions through one platform. Post this

Kriegel brings decades of experience working at the intersection of mobility and digital payments. Most recently, he was vice president at Cleverciti, where he also served on the IPMI Smart Transportation Task Force and helped educate many cities on the USDOT SMART grant program. He also held senior leadership positions at PayByPhone and Netsurit. At Passport, Kriegel will lead business development efforts, including managing Passport's strategic partnerships and channel distribution to continue the company's investments into leading the market with comprehensive solutions and partnerships.

Passport's Partner Marketplace already boasts over 60 integrations with technology partners like Automotus, Cleverciti, Parking Guidance Systems, Ensight Technologies, Barnacle, and Duncan, who specialize in unique parking and curb management aspects that can be leveraged through Passport's platform. Passport also collaborates with regional providers EvensTime, Consolidated Parking Equipment, Mitchell Time & Parking, Guardian Access Solutions, and Total Parking Solutions Inc. in addition to nationally recognized private operators like LAZ Parking and Metropolis SP+, who help cities launch various Passport technologies, like its advanced Photo Enforcement solution.

"Passport has truly doubled down on its focus of expanding integrations that empower cities with the best solutions for today's evolving needs," added Kriegel. "As a leader in the space, Passport realizes the value in opening up its platform to ensure the best technology can be integrated to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience for cities. I'm excited to now represent the innovator in our space, who very clearly prioritizes the needs of clients and their parkers. This marketplace will change how technology and insights are used to streamline curbside operations - and I know the best is yet to come."

More than 800 cities and private operators across North America are leveraging Passport for mobile parking, payment, enforcement, and actionable insights, including data that analyzes a city's performance against similarly sized cities. For more information about Passport, visit https://www.passportinc.com/.

