Passport Helps the City of Omaha Deliver Convenient Parking Solutions for Attendees of The NCAA College World Series

Passport's ParkOmaha, which boasts half a million users, saw an 11% increase in total parking sessions and a 136% increase in transaction volume during last year's World Series event compared to the two weeks prior. With Passport's Digital Enforcement Solution, cities like Omaha can more easily and effectively manage parking, make data-informed decisions, and maintain compliance. With real-time insights, Passport helps alleviate curb congestion and promotes parking turnover, which is particularly helpful during major events.

"We recognize that cities today need a more modern and flexible compliance platform to make the most of their curb management programs," said Eleonore Adkins, VP of Client Experience at Passport. "Passport's real-time enforcement software and integrated parking solutions enable cities with the ability to adapt to changing needs while driving compliance and improved decision-making."

A recent Passport survey of 20 cities in the U.S. and Canada found that nearly 86% of 2023 parking citations were settled online. Passport's solution streamlines the citation lifecycle through efficient collection options and connects operations teams with officers on the street for greater insights and optimization. By leveraging Passport's easy-to-use mobile application with real-time GPS data, including the ability to integrate license plate recognition (LPR) technology for monitoring paid vehicles and time spent at the curb, enforcement officers can operate 4x faster, including issuing a citation in under one minute.

Passport's suite of solutions includes mobile payments, digital permitting, and its Performance Benchmarking solution, which provides cities with comparative data to evaluate their performance against peers.

Passport empowers more than 800 cities and private operators with the data city planners need to maximize efficiencies. For more information about Passport's unique approach, visit https://www.passportinc.com/.

About Passport

Passport is the leader in unified parking and curb management. By integrating enforcement, parking, and payments into one software solution, Passport is the only platform that brings together the complexities of mobility operations into one view to help cities improve decision-making and efficiencies. From citation issuance to mobile payments, permitting technology, and more, Passport is empowering cities of all sizes with better insights to improve parking turnover, expand revenue opportunities, and create more livable communities. Passport is trusted by more than 800 clients across North America.

