Passport Reveals which Cities are Heating Up at the Curb this Summer

In addition, summer destination cities are seeing a surge at the curb this summer, including the Dells River Arts District in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, which saw a 21.5% increase in parking transactions year-over-year - along with a 125% increase in parking transactions and a 133% increase in revenue in July compared to May. Asbury Park, New Jersey, a popular seaside city on the New Jersey coast, reported that May and June parking transactions processed by Passport accounted for 46% of the first six months of the year.

Tourists aren't just focused on visiting water parks and beaches this summer. Cities near national parks and mountains are also reporting high volumes. For example, Bozeman, Montana, had its highest transaction amounts for the year in July.

In addition to helping cities manage the influx of parking, Passport's all-in-one solution helps cities ensure enforcement, maintain compliance, and recover revenue easily with seamless payment options. Passport data for the month of June shows that in the Town of Carolina Beach, North Carolina, 98% of citation payments were made online. Additionally, the average number of days until a citation was paid was five days.

Cities that deploy the right curb management and compliance platform can provide a seamless experience for users, accelerating revenue recovery that can be reinvested into further improving transportation infrastructure, including enhancing curb management programs, public transit, and pedestrian facilities. With access to real-time data on parking habits, violations, and overall curb space usage, cities can better understand current patterns, identify areas for improvement, and, ultimately, improve decision-making.

Passport works with over 800 cities and private operators and has processed over $3B in mobility payments, resulting in 475M transactions in the past ten years. For more information, including best practices, visit https://www.passportinc.com/.

Passport is the technology leader in parking compliance and curbside payment solutions. By helping cities integrate paid parking, enforcement operations, and payment infrastructure into one software solution, Passport provides the only platform that connects the complexities of mobility to efficiently manage and monetize the curb. From mobile payments to citation issuance, permitting technology and more, Passport is empowering cities of all sizes with better insights to improve parking turnover, expand revenue opportunities, and create better compliance. Passport is trusted by more than 800 clients across North America.

