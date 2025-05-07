PassportCard Acquires Embedded Travel Insurance Platform Pattern

The company's unique capabilities in real-time risk assessment, partner customization, and regulatory handling positioned it as a pioneer in the fast-evolving embedded insurance landscape. Post this

This acquisition strengthens PassportCard's global technology footprint and accelerates its embedded insurance capabilities across travel and digital channels.

"We're excited to welcome Pattern's technology and expertise into the PassportCard family," said Shefer Abelson, CEO of PassportCard Labs. "Their infrastructure and approach to partner-centric distribution complement our mission to deliver real-time, customer-first insurance experiences across borders."

Founded in 2020, Pattern worked with travel, recreation, and activity management brands across the U.S., Europe and Middle East. Its team will continue supporting and scaling the platform as part of PassportCard Labs, the technology arm of the PassportCard Group.

"We're incredibly proud of what we built and grateful for the partners, investors, and team who made Pattern's journey possible," said Meitav Harpaz, Co-Founder and CEO of Pattern. "Joining PassportCard allows the technology and vision behind Pattern to continue evolving at a global scale."

The acquisition reflects PassportCard's broader commitment to investing in cutting-edge technologies that transform insurance delivery and customer experience. Together, PassportCard and Pattern are poised to expand the possibilities of embedded insurance solutions globally, delivering greater flexibility, speed, and value to partners and end customers alike.

