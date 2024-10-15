Pasternack Adds New Options to Line of RG Cable Assemblies

"Our new cable assemblies built with RG cables provide reliable, high-performance solutions for both commercial and military applications," said Senior Product Line Manager Amar Ganwani. Post this

The assemblies have the flexibility to match diverse needs, using connector types that include MCX, N, SMA, SMB, TNC, BNC, MMCX, Fakra, HN, SHV and MHV. Additionally, straight, right-angle, standard and reverse-polarity connector configurations are available, further enhancing customization options.

For more flexibility, customers can choose from standard or customized cable lengths. With options for both connector types and cable lengths, Pasternack ensures that each customer can find the exact solution they need for their RF system.

"Our new cable assemblies built with RG cables provide reliable, high-performance solutions for both commercial and military applications," said Senior Product Line Manager Amar Ganwani. "They offer the durability, flexibility and signal integrity that our customers require for their most critical systems."

Pasternack's new RG cable assemblies are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Media Contact

Peter McNeil, Pasternack, +1 (949) 261-1920, [email protected], https://www.infiniteelectronics.com

SOURCE Pasternack