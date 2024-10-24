Pasternack Adds Semi-Rigid and Conformable Options to Cable Assembly Line

"With the flexibility to be bent into custom shapes, along with superior shielding effectiveness, they offer durable solutions for RF systems across industries," said Senior Product Manager Amar Ganwani. Post this

The new cable assemblies offer excellent shielding effectiveness, ensuring minimal signal interference even in demanding environments. The conformable cables can be bent into custom shapes, providing flexibility in tight or complex spaces. They are both durable and cost-efficient, an ideal choice for industries requiring reliable performance, including telecommunications, aerospace and defense. Their versatility makes them perfect for routing signals in RF systems while offering long-lasting reliability.

"These assemblies meet the growing demand for high-performance signal routing solutions," said Senior Product Line Manager Amar Ganwani. "With the flexibility to be bent into custom shapes, along with superior shielding effectiveness, they offer durable solutions for RF systems across industries."

Pasternack's new semi-rigid and conformable cable assembly options are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

