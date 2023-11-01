Pasternack Announces Innovative, High-Efficiency SMPS Interconnects

"The SMPS interconnects reflect Pasternack's commitment to groundbreaking innovation and unmatched quality," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "We constantly strive to elevate standards and offer unparalleled solutions to our clients." Post this

The connectors are adeptly built to blind-mate, underscoring a commitment to ease and efficiency. They uphold stringent military standards with a MIL-STD-202 certification. This versatile creation from Pasternack also incorporates provisions for bullets and adapters, offering users a plethora of options. Moreover, these connectors demonstrate resilience against radial and axial misalignment, ensuring that connections remain robust even under challenging conditions.

Crafted with military and defense sectors in mind, these connectors are a beacon of dependability in industries where failure is not an option. Their innovative design facilitates optimal board stacking, less than 0.120", maximizing efficiency.

"The SMPS interconnects reflect Pasternack's commitment to groundbreaking innovation and unmatched quality," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "We constantly strive to elevate standards and offer unparalleled solutions to our clients."

Pasternack's SMPS interconnects are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

